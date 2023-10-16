PCPA Presents ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season

Bringing the holiday cheer to the Marian Theatre from November 9 through December 23, 2023.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

PCPA Presents ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season

Buddy is the biggest Elf the North Pole has ever seen. When his enormous size and poor toy-making skills cause him to face the truth, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his real father and share the true meaning of Christmas. Bringing the holiday cheer to the Marian Theatre from November 9 through December 23, 2023. Get your tickets at pcpa.org!

Director and Choreographer, Keenon Hooks says “When I was a kid, I used to love decorating for Christmas. One of my favorite things my grandparents had as part of their decorations was these winter wonderland snow globes. Growing up in Southern California, we weren't used to the real-life idea of a white Christmas. So I would live vicariously through these magical spheres. They can create such wonder, and let you dream of many magical places. It is quite beautiful how something so small and simple can help you escape and visit places you have yet to see and experience in person. Theatre also gives us that gift. It allows us to let go of reality for a moment and enjoy the world of the play we are about to witness. Elf the Musical is no exception, and I wanted to give the gift this season to our patrons of their very own theatrical snow globe, telling our story through the eyes of one of these enchanting globes.”

“I absolutely love Christmas, and the feeling it brings us during the holidays. Elf the musical is the perfect way for us to celebrate and spread some holiday cheer. Many of you may be familiar with the story of Buddy the Elf from the 2003 film starring Will Ferrell, but I can't wait for you to experience this version of the story” says Keenon.

Hooks says, “It is easy to get caught up in our fast-paced work lives, and it is a good reminder to slow down sometimes and enjoy life with the people we care about. Buddy brings something special to everyone he meets, truly touching everyone's lives as he embarks on this journey in search of his family. I hope his journey fills your cup this holiday season and inspires you to enjoy the holidays with your loved ones as well.”

The creative team includes Keenon Hooks as Director and Choreographer, Paul Marszalkowski as the Music Director, Jason Bolen as the Scenic Designer, Jacqueline Heimel as the Costume Designer, Jennifer “Z” Zornow as the Lighting Designer, Tony Angelini as the Sound Designer, and Jack D. Myles* as the Stage Manager.

The cast includes resident artist George Walker as Buddy, Christen Celaya* as Jovie, Andrew Philpot* as Walter, Kitty Balay* as Emily, guest stars and young performers Caden Renick and Alex Robertson as Michael, Molly Dobs as Deb, Don Stewart* as Greenway, and Erik Stein* as Santa with all his elves!

Sing it loud for all to hear! Join us for the Opening Night Special Event and performance of Elf the Musical. Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 5:30 pm following the 7 pm performance of ELF. Pre-Show reception with hors-d'oeuvres and special desserts plus intermission hospitality with hot cocoa and holiday treats! Individual ticket with premium seating is $125 for adults and $65 for children (5-12 years old). All proceeds benefit #PCPASTRONG, for more information and tickets visit Click Here or contact development@pcpa.org.

Don't miss out on the magic and Christmas spirit Buddy the Elf brings this season! To purchase show tickets, please visit Click Here or call the box office at (805) 922-8313. If you are interested in reviewing any shows, contact Yanelly Garcia at Yanelly.garcia@pcpa.org.

*Member, Actors' Equity Association




