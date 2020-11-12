Los Angeles Master Chorale Announces Fall 2020 Digital Events

2020 digital events include the music video premiere of Reena Esmail's "TaReKiTa," and Holiday Karaoke.

The Los Angeles Master Chorale, led by Grant Gershon, Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director, today announced fall 2020 digital events: the music video premiere of Swan Family Artist-in-Residence Reena Esmail's "TaReKiTa," and Holiday Karaoke, a full-length livestreamed sing-along event featuring holiday favorites led by Grant Gershon and Associate Artistic Director Jenny Wong, and special guests.

"Perhaps the single most important thing we can do is use our voices to unite, connect, heal, and find a sense of joy," said Gershon. "Making music in a virtual world presents us with new opportunities, so we are proud to premiere the music video for Reena Esmail's "TaReKiTa" and continue the Master Chorale's holiday concert tradition with Holiday Karaoke. The Master Chorale's fall 2020 events give us the opportunity to experience the uplifting power of choral music at a time when we need it most."

"The arts are more important than ever and essential to our well-being, especially during the holiday season," says President and CEO Jean Davidson. "The Master Chorale is very fortunate to have Reena Esmail and Jenny Wong, two incredibly inspirational artists, join Grant's artistic leadership team. We hope our fall offerings provide a hopeful reprieve from these unpredictable times."

Reena Esmail's "TaReKiTa" Music Video Premiere

Friday, November 20, 10 a.m.



"TaReKiTa" is a joyful, rhythmic work based on the sounds of Indian classical percussion. In this new production, Associate Artistic Director Jenny Wong leads 24 Master Chorale singers and Indian Bharatanatyam dancer Shalini Haupt to explore mudras--expressive hand gestures-- which complement the fast-paced, vibrant energy of the music. Originally written in 2016, the Master Chorale is excited to premiere this new version of "TaReKiTa" in anticipation of the publication of "TaReKiTa" by Oxford University Press in January 2021.

Holiday Karaoke

Thursday, December 17, 7 p.m.

In this full-length livestreamed event, Grant Gershon and Jenny Wong will lead Holiday Karaoke, which draws on the Master Chorale's popular holiday programs, such as Festival of Carols and the Messiah Sing-Along, to bring a familiar yet refreshing platform for audiences to participate in a sing-along format from home with Master Chorale musicians. From caroling favorites to the "Hallelujah" Chorus and more, the Holiday Karaoke program will lead audiences to sing in harmony and connect in a festive, heartwarming, and celebratory musical time with friends, families, and thousands of others across the global virtual community.

The Master Chorale will release instructional videos for select songs at lamasterchorale.org on Thursday, December 3.

