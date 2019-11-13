Ensemble Theatre Company Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY (ETC) presents the second show of its 2019-20 Season, the can't-miss, holiday event of the season, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, adapted by Joe Landry, from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra & Jo Swerling and directed by ETC's Director of Education and Outreach, Brian McDonald. It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play begins previews on Thursday, December 5, opens on Saturday, December 7 at 8:00pm, and runs through Sunday, December 22, 2019 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

ETC's production of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is set in Santa Barbara in 1947, and features mock radio commercials for local businesses from that time.

Inspired by the classic holiday film, the radio play tells the entire story of idealistic George Bailey, a man who gives up his dreams to help others, and whose life's decisions on Christmas Eve bring about the intervention of his guardian angel. This timeless story comes to life with five talented actors performing dozens of characters as a live radio broadcast with live Foley sound effects right before your eyes. This production will surely ignite the holiday spirit in audiences of all ages.



"We ring in the holiday season with the uplifting and heartwarming, It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," commented Jonathan Fox, ETC's Artistic Director. "One of the most iconic films of all time will be brought to life in an inspired and remarkable staging by our own Brian McDonald, with an extraordinary cast playing those iconic characters from the film everyone knows and loves. It's the perfect holiday show for the entire family!"

Brian McDonald (Director) is an award-winning actor, director, educator, and ETC's Director of Education and Outreach. He appeared in the national tours of Miss Saigon and Forever Plaid. Regionally, he appeared on the stages of ETC, the Denver Center, Theatre Virginia, The Lyric Stage, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, Pasadena Playhouse, Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, and the Ahmanson Theatre. He has directed for various regional theaters, including Seven Angels Theatre, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and Rubicon Theatre Company.

Joe Landry (Adaptation) His plays have been produced across the country and internationally, and include It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Reefer Madness, Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, Eve & Co., Beautiful, Hollywood Babylon, and Numb. Mr. Landry attended Playwright's Horizons/NYU, founded Second Guess Theatre Company in Connecticut and is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America. He is currently developing new projects for the stage and screen.

The cast of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, who will play multiple roles from the classic film in this production, are all Southern California and regional theater notables. Matthew Floyd Miller who returns to ETC after appearing in its most recent production of Measure for Measure, will star in the iconic role of George Bailey, a character made so indelibly famous by Jimmy Stewart. Hannah Tamminen, who charmed the audience with her recent performances as Bolingbroke in Richard II at Kingsmen Shakespeare Company, will star as George's love interest and wife, Mary Hatch. Peter Van Norden returns to ETC to star as the greedy scoundrel Mr. Potter. After his brilliant performances on our stage in Amadeus and The 39 Steps, Louis Lotorto returns to ETC as the angel Clarence, who is sent to Earth to find his wings. Teri Bibb makes her ETC debut as Rose Bailey, Violet, and several other characters.

Scenic design is by Fred Kinney. Costume design is by Marcy Froehlich. Lighting design is by Jean-Yves Tessier. Sound design is by Jeff Gardner. Properties Design is by John McElveney. The Production Dramaturg is Anna Jensen. The Production Stage Manager is Elena Cruz.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is made possible through the generosity of the 2019-2020 Season Sponsor Dana White. This production is sponsored by John C. Mithun and Mercedes Millington; with additional sponsorship from Montecito Bank & Trust, The Corwin D. Denney Foundation through Andy and Jo Gifford, Nancy and Doug Norberg, and Parm and Frank Williams.



It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play begins previews on Thursday, December 5, opens on Saturday, December 7 at 8:00pm, and runs through Sunday, December 22, 2019 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, with an added Tuesday 7:00pm show on December 10 and a Saturday 4:00pm matinee performance on December 14, 2019. There will be no performance on Sunday, December 15 at 7:00pm.

All preview tickets are $42. Regular adult ticket prices range from $62 to $77 with discounts available for seniors. Student tickets are available for only $25 each, and tickets for patrons age 29-and-under are always just $40. Single tickets are available through the ETC Box Office at (805) 965-5400 x 115, or online at etcsb.org. For group sales information, please call (805) 965-5400. Prices subject to change.





Related Articles Shows View More Santa Barbara Stories

More Hot Stories For You