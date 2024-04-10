PCPA Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Solvang Festival Theater And Marian Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PCPA presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Solvang Festival Theater in June, featuring book & lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, based on the film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith.

Mushnik's flower shop on Skid Row is about to go under until Seymour, a tragically shy assistant, stumbles upon a new breed of plant with an unusual appetite - for blood. Little Shop of Horrors is a hilarious, musical hit and sci-fi homage to B-movies that continues to devour the hearts of theatergoers for over 30 years.

Little Shop of Horrors plays in the Marian Theatre from April 25th through May 12th, 2024, and kicks off the Summer at Solvang Festival Theater from June 13th through July 7, 2024. Get your tickets today at pcpa.org!

Director and Choreographer Keenon Hooks describes Little Shop of Horrors as “Becoming a beloved classic story through its many incarnations. Whether from the original 1960 black comedy film, the original Off-Broadway Musical, or the 1986 movie musical, this story has lasted through the generations and continues to capture our hearts even with its dark humor. It centers around the inhabitants of Skid Row. Life isn't easy there, and it's a good reminder for us that kindness goes a long way. We all have secrets, and you never know what someone else is going through. We follow the journey of Seymour Krelborn, a guy who grew up with nothing and believes he also doesn't have much worth. Yet dreams start coming true as he cares for a strange new breed of plant he's discovered while working in a flower shop. He goes from having literally nothing, to finding fame, fortune, and the secret love of his life. Are things too good to be true? Does this strange plant really have the magnitude to make Seymour's dreams come true? Or could Seymour have achieved all these things on his own if he just truly believed in himself?”

Hook continues, “I find that this is something many of us can relate to. Especially coming out of a global pandemic, a period that gave many of us time to reflect on our own lives, values, and self-worth. We've all had doubts and questions when we were stuck, not being able to live our lives and pursue our dreams. But the worth is always inside us, even when we don't get to show it. It takes time to find ourselves, and a lot of that comes from our choices. Our choices define us, but what constitutes us to make the choices we make? What are our influences? And how long before the choices are truly made on our own after being exposed to some influences? I find this very question with Seymour as the events of the play take place. How would you handle such influence?”

Hooks says, “Little Shop of Horrors is a fantasy sci-fi horror musical with dark humor, campy comedy, and toe-tapping music that gives us essence of the 60s. But underneath it all comes a lot of heart from the characters portrayed in this story. You might surprisingly find a little bit of yourself on stage at times, and I urge you to embrace those feelings. I look forward to sharing this journey with you all, and hope it leaves you not just entertained but a better person who believes in their own values and self-worth!”

The creative team includes Director and Choreographer Keenon Hooks, Music Director Michael Wilkins, Costume Designer Caroline Rein, Lighting Designer Cody Soper, Scenic Designer Joe C. Klug, Sound Designer Tony Angelini, Voice/Dialect Coach Kitty Balay, and Stage Manager Jack D. Myles*.

The cast includes Alexander Pimentel* as Seymour Krelborn, Molly Dobbs as Audrey, Diva LaMarr* as the Voice of the Plant, Billy Breed as Mr. Mushnik, George Walker as Orin Scrivello and others, Brezae Weeks as Ronnette, Etasha Caston as Chiffon, Marisa Moenho as Crystal, Michael Gould and Andrew Missael Banderas as the Plant Puppeteer/Wino's, and joining on stage as a live band Michael Wilkins on the Keyboard, Chris Mariscal on the Bass, Nolan Lemay on the Guitar, and Jason Wells on Percussion.

Tickets

Don't miss out on this hilarious, musical hit and sci-fi homage to B-movies that continues to devour the hearts of theater goers playing April 25th through May 12th,2024, at the Marian Theater and June 13th through July 7th, 2024, at Solvang Festival Theater! Get your tickets at PCPA.org or contact the Box Office at (805)922-8313, boxoffice@pcpa.org.