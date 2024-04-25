Cast Set for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at San Marcos High School Marquis Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Naomi Jane Voigt will return to Santa Barbara to take on the iconic role of Kathy Selden in the timeless musical "Singin' in the Rain." Performances will run at San Marcos High School Marquis Performing Arts Center from May 2nd to May 11th.

Directed by Shannon Saleh, this vibrant production features a cast that includes Naomi Jane Voigt as Kathy Selden, Milo Bustany as Don Lockwood, Sebastian Marin as Cosmo Brown, and Elise Tsoukalas as Lina Lamont.

Milo Bustany, a senior and long-time member of San Marcos' Theater Department, brings his wealth of experience to the lead role of Don Lockwood.

As Cosmo Brown, Don Lockwood's loyal best friend and comedic sidekick, sophomore Sebastian Marin steps into the spotlight for his first major role at San Marcos.

Elise Tsoukalas takes on the role of Lina Lamont, the glamorous and self-absorbed silent-film actress who serves as the main antagonist in Don Lockwood's storyline.

Naomi Jane Voigt's artistic journey began at the tender age of four, and her prodigious skills have earned her acclaim in off-Broadway and regional productions, as well as performances at prestigious New York venues such as Feinstein's 54, The Players Club, and Sembrich Opera. A philanthropic spirit infuses Voigt's work, as evidenced by her dedication to causes close to her heart. She produced and directed the Broadway Benefit concert "Bullets into Ballads" dedicated to combating gun violence.

Tickets for "Singin' in the Rain" are on sale now for performances from May 2nd to May 11th at GoFan.

Don't miss your chance to witness Naomi Jane Voigt's triumphant return to her hometown stage along with an extraordinary cast in this beloved Broadway classic.

For more information, visit the San Marcos Theater Department.

Location: San Marcos High School Marquis Performing Arts, 4750 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

About "Singin' in the Rain":

"Singin' in the Rain" is a classic musical comedy that first premiered on Broadway in 1985. Set in 1920s Hollywood, the story follows the tumultuous love lives and careers of silent film stars as they navigate the transition to "talkies." Filled with memorable songs and iconic dance numbers, it remains a beloved favorite among audiences of all ages.