ANYTHING GOES to Open at The Theatre Group at SBCC's Garvin Theatre
By: Stephi Wild
Local Shows
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Miss Magnolia Beaumont Goes to Provincetown
The California Theatre of Santa Rosa (7/01-7/01)
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Forbidden Kiss LIVE - RAW Boheme
The California Theatre of Santa Rosa (7/17-7/17)
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Karaoke and Airaoke with the cast of AIRNESS
The California Theatre of Santa Rosa (6/25-6/25)
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The Lehman Trilogy
Rubicon Theatre Company (3/24-4/11)
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Americana Evening - Songwriter Jam
The California Theatre of Santa Rosa (6/28-6/28)
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Murder For Two
Rubicon Theatre Company (5/12-5/30)
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Ragtime
Rubicon Theatre Company (10/21-11/08)
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Cinderella Ballet
Yucaipa Performing Arts Center Indoor Theatre (6/26-6/28)
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John & Jen
Rubicon Theatre Company (2/10-2/28)
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Wreckless Strangers and PTI
The California Theatre of Santa Rosa (6/26-6/26)