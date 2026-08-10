THE BANANA FACTORY, THE RINK AT THE END OF THE WORLD Set for LAUNCH PAD Reading Series

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On Thursday, August 27, LAUNCH PAD invites the Santa Barbara community to be part of that process during its 2026 Summer Reading Series, featuring new works by playwrights Julia Izumi and Megan Tabaque. This year's free public event will be presented in partnership with Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) at The New Vic Theatre, giving audiences a rare opportunity to experience two new plays before they receive full productions.

Unlike a traditional performance, a staged reading focuses on the text itself. With scripts in hand and minimal staging, actors bring a new play to life while the playwright continues to refine the work. It's an opportunity for audiences to experience theater at one of its most creative stages-and to hear directly from the artists about how a play evolves from first draft to opening night.

Developed through UC Santa Barbara's Department of Theater and Dance, LAUNCH PAD has spent over two decades bringing together nationally recognized playwrights, directors, dramaturgs, designers, actors, and undergraduate artists for intensive creative residencies dedicated to developing new work. The program has earned a national reputation as one of the country's premier university-based incubators for contemporary theater. Many plays first developed through LAUNCH PAD have gone on to productions at leading regional theaters across the country, helping launch new stories and introducing audiences to some of today's most innovative playwrights.

This year's partnership with Ensemble Theatre Company expands that mission, inviting the broader Santa Barbara community into a creative process that is usually only experienced on campus at UCSB. The Acting Company is composed of professional guest artists, UCSB current students and alumni of the BFA Acting Program in the Department of Theater and Dance.

"One of the most invigorating aspects of attending a staged reading is that everyone in the room becomes part of the discovery process," said Risa Brainin, Artistic Director of LAUNCH PAD. "Audiences aren't simply watching a performance-they're witnessing a play taking shape. Their energy, curiosity impact the future life of the play."

The 2026 Summer Series includes:

4:00 p.m.

The Banana Factory

Written by Julia Izumi

Directed by Kate Bergstrom

'The Banana Factory' investigates activism and questions how we protect children in this current world where risks must be taken to make change.

8:00 p.m.

The Rink at the End of the World

Written by Megan Tabaque

Directed by Risa Brainin

When an entire country club of athletes get taken out by a rogue bout of measles, a motley crew of mall-rink figure skaters find themselves on a flight to Croatia to compete in the World Synchronized Figure Skating Championships as first-alternates.

Featuring local favorites Mitchell Thomas and Annie Torsiglieri

For Julia Izumi, the Summer Reading Series marks an exciting milestone. "I'm really looking forward to getting this play out there in the world-this will be its very first public reading, so I know I'm going to learn a lot," Izumi said. "I'm also excited to spend the week with old friends and new!"

For Megan Tabaque, returning to LAUNCH PAD is an opportunity to continue developing a play that has already benefited from the residency's collaborative process. "The fabulous artists of this program cracked my play open for me last summer, and I'm excited to return to take it over the finish line this year as we prepare for production," Tabaque said. 'The Rink at the End of the World' will be presented in February as the featured play in LAUNCH PAD's Preview Productions.

Following each reading, audiences are invited to stay for a conversation with the playwrights, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the collaborative process of developing a new play.

Whether you're a longtime theater lover, an aspiring artist, or simply curious about how new work comes to life, the LAUNCH PAD Summer Reading Series offers a chance to experience plays in their earliest stages of development.

Every play has a first audience. This summer, that audience could be you.

Admission is free, though reservations are encouraged.

Event Details

LAUNCH PAD 2026 Summer Reading Series

Thursday, August 27, 2026

4:00 p.m. - The Banana Factory by Julia Izumi

8:00 p.m. - The Rink at the End of the World by Megan Tabaque

Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic

33 W. Victoria Street

Santa Barbara, CA

Free admission. RSVP requested. More information and RSVP:

2026 Summer Company:

Imani Alis, Cassie Archer, Kate Bergstrom, Risa Brainin, Kaitlyn Capps, Kayla Dong, Kaitlyn Giarrusso, William Huffaker, Julia Izumi, Poppy Lang, Zackery Mondin, Myracle Moore, Khuyen Nguyen, Skarlett Redd, Claire Ruberg, Jan Ruskin, Angelo Santos, Megan Tabaque, Mitchell Thomas, Fatima Torrez, Annie Torsiglieri

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