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ANYTHING GOES to Open The Theatre Group at SBCC's 26/27 Season at Garvin Theatre

The Cole Porter musical features Kaitlyn Diffenderfer, Austin Escamilla, and more.

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ANYTHING GOES to Open The Theatre Group at SBCC's 26/27 Season at Garvin Theatre

The Theatre Group at SBCC will open the 26/27 season with Anything Goes. Performances will run from July 8-25, 2026 in the Garvin Theatre. Anything Goes features music and lyrics by Cole Porter, original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, new book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman

Directed by Katie Laris, Musical Direction by David Potter and Choreography by Michele Spears.

All aboard for one of the most beloved musicals of all time where a love-sick stowaway faces a host of obstacles on the race to romance.  A crew of sailors, chorus girls, millionaires, a preacher in tap shoes and public enemy number 13 all pitch in to help him and prove that true love is just one dance step away. It's delightful, delicious and de-lovely!  Featuring classic Cole Porter songs such as I Get A Kick Out Of You, Blow Gabriel Blow and You're The Top.

Anything Goes will feature:  Kaitlyn Diffenderfer, Austin Escamilla, Fred Hunter, Sam Malone, Tamara Norton, Van Riker, Tiffany Story, Matt Talbott, Samuel Truax, Atalia Zahrndt and an ensemble of 22 talented singers and dancers.

Tickets are priced at $22 general admission, $19 for seniors and SBCC staff, and $10 for students during previews; $32 general admission, $27 for seniors and SBCC staff, and $16 for students for Thursday evening and Sunday matinee performances; and $34 general admission, $29 for seniors and SBCC staff, and $19 for students for Friday and Saturday evening performances.







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