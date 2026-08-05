ELIJAH ROCK: MEMORIES UNLEASHED to Play New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara

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Ensemble Theatre Company will present a special musical event, Elijah Rock: MEMORIES UNLEASHED, a concert of song, story and inspiration. Elijah Rock: MEMORIES UNLEASHED will perform one night only, Saturday, August 22 at 8pm at the New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

ETC Audience may remember Elijah for his acclaimed starring performance as “Porgy” in Porgy and Bess. He now returns with Memories Unleashed, a deeply personal concert celebrating the power of music, memory, and the timeless songs that connect us across generations.

Inspired by Elijah's work in brain health and Alzheimer's awareness as an Atlantic Fellow for Equity in Brain Health, Memories Unleashed explores the extraordinary ability of music to awaken memories, evoke emotion, and bring people together. What began as a personal mission has evolved into a nationally acclaimed concert experience that reminds audiences of the enduring power of America's greatest songs.

Celebrated for his rich baritone and masterful interpretations of the Great American Songbook, jazz, blues, and classic American music, Elijah has become known for performances that honor the golden age of American song while captivating today's audiences.

His latest album, Memories Unleashed – Impulse 1, spent seven consecutive weeks in the JazzWeek Top 40 and received national airplay on jazz radio stations throughout the United States. Jazz critic Scott Yanow praised Elijah's “swinging style and large voice,” noting that it “recalls the great vocalists of the 1950s while remaining distinctly his own.”

This special evening will feature selections from Memories Unleashed – Impulse 1, including audience favorites such as “Route 66,” “Don't Get Around Much Anymore,” “Unforgettable,” “Here's to Life,” and “Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby?”, alongside beloved classics from the Great American Songbook.

Blending heartfelt storytelling, world-class musicianship, and timeless artistry, Memories Unleashed is both a joyful celebration of American song and a moving tribute to the memories that shape our lives. Elijah's return to Ensemble Theatre Company promises an unforgettable evening of music, nostalgia, and inspiration.

ABOUT Elijah Rock

Elijah Rock is a rare artist of his time: a singer's singer and modern steward of the male jazz vocalist tradition and The Great American Songbook, whose work insists this music is not a museum piece, but a living, breathing art form. Gifted with a resonant, expressive baritone and a commanding sense of narrative, Rock moves effortlessly among jazz, blues, Broadway, and classical traditions, bringing old-school showmanship into sharp contemporary focus.

His mission has long been clear—to keep the legacy of the Songbook not merely alive, but vital—a devotion recognized personally by the legendary Tony Bennett, who encouraged him, “Keep on singing and keep this beautiful music alive.” Rock's recorded catalog reflects a steady artistic ascent. Gershwin for My Soul, Matters of the Heart and Swoon established him as a sophisticated interpreter with deep respect for melody, lyric, and swing. Matters of the Heart produced the hit single “All I Need Is the Girl,” which reached #1 on the World Indie Music Charts and #3 on the European Indie Music Charts. Produced by Hall of Fame songwriter Steve Dorff, Swoon paired Rock with top Nashville musicians, reimagining classic standards through a Western Swing lens—distinctive, elegant, and unmistakably his own.

Critics have consistently recognized Rock's place in the lineage, with jazz historian Scott Yanow noting, “It takes a certain kind of artist these days to carry on the torch passed on from the likes of Nat 'King' Cole, Freddie Cole, Billy Eckstine, and Joe Williams.” That lineage matters deeply to Rock. He draws profound inspiration from the golden era of African American popular vocalists - Nat King Cole, Billy Eckstine, Arthur Prysock, Johnny Hartman, and Ernie Andrews - making his case not through imitation, but through conviction. He breathes new life into timeless standards while contributing original songs designed to stand beside them. Classically trained from an early age, Rock began his musical life as a boy soprano before maturing into a baritone grounded in Bel Canto technique. He studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music and earned a rare place in its prestigious Young Artist Program while still a senior at University School, studying under Beverly Rinaldi and renowned Russian baritone Vladimir Chernov. Inspired by Roland Hayes, Rock describes his vocal philosophy as “Breath and Imagination”—a union of technical discipline and emotional freedom that defines his sound. Equally at home on stage and screen, Rock's theatrical career includes acclaimed performances as Porgy in Porgy and Bess, The Man in Blues in the Night, The Russian in Chess, and The Sheriff in the West Coast premiere of Desperate Measures. He won an NAACP Theatre Award for Breath and Imagination: The Story of Roland Hayes and received an Ovation Award nomination for portraying Cab Calloway in I Only Have Eyes for You. Rock also portrayed Barack Obama for eight years on The Jay Leno Show and appeared on Showtime's Masters of Sex. Beyond performance, Rock's work is shaped by purpose. He is a Senior Atlantic Fellow for Equity in Brain Health with the Global Brain Health Institute at the University of California, San Francisco, and Trinity College Dublin. Motivated by his father's journey with Alzheimer's disease, Rock and his wife co-founded The Elijah Rock Foundation, Inc., where he serves as Co-Founder and Chairman.

The foundation brings together music, performing arts, science, technology, advocacy, and community engagement to advance public understanding of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias and strengthen connections among individuals living with dementia, families, caregivers, researchers, and the communities they serve. Rock's artistic and advocacy work converged in 2025 with the release of Memories Unleashed – Impulse 1, a deeply personal and artistically confident recording that remained on the JazzWeek radio charts for seven consecutive weeks, reaching #36 and earning widespread support from programmers nationwide. Featuring a special duet with Antonia Bennett, daughter of the late Tony Bennett, the album forms part of the larger Memories Unleashed initiative developed through The Elijah Rock Foundation, Inc. Memories Unleashed is an arts-and-research pilot combining live jazz, personal storytelling, brain-health education, community engagement, and Institutional Review Board-approved survey research. The initiative explores whether a culturally resonant performance experience can increase dementia awareness, reduce stigma, build trust, and encourage greater participation in Alzheimer's disease and related dementia research, particularly among Black and other historically underrepresented communities. The project reflects Rock's belief that music can serve as an accessible bridge to conversations that are often difficult to begin. Although music is not presented as a treatment or cure for dementia, it can evoke memory, awaken emotion, preserve connection, and create an inviting environment for education, advocacy, and community engagement. Memories Unleashed – Impulse 1 was supported by grants from the Global Brain Health Institute, the Alzheimer's Association, and Alzheimer's Society, while the original San Francisco and Miami Memories Unleashed events received funding from the Global Brain Health Institute and the Alzheimer's Association. As Rock puts it, “The music I sing is timeless because it's rooted in America's cultural legacy, but it's also performance art in a universal language, meant to open minds, invite empathy, and imagine a world where we truly see one another.” Rock is also the Founder and CEO of MYSHOWBIZ.ai, an AI-powered career operating system created to help artists and entertainment professionals manage the business behind their talent. Drawing upon more than 25 years of experience as a working entertainer, he founded the platform to bring bookings, contracts, finances, calendars, professional relationships, marketing, audience development, and AI-powered career guidance together in one place—giving creative professionals the infrastructure, intelligence, and support needed to build sustainable careers.

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