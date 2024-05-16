Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara Reveals Destinations for its Theatre Tour Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara has revealed upcoming destinations for its popular Theatre Tour Program, which twice annually leads groups to other cities to see productions of other professional regional equity companies and meet with theatre artists. ETC Theatre Tours have traveled to the Berkshires, Chicago, London, Washington DC, and New York City.

July 23-28, 2024 ETC will lead an exclusive trip to Ashland, Oregon, to visit the historic Oregon Shakespeare Festival. OSF’s 2024 season presents a powerful, diverse array of large and small-scale shows, including iconic works from Shakespeare’s canon, stories inspired by the Bard’s legacy, new works, and a series of one-person shows featuring cherished OSF alumni. Led by Tim Bond, OSF's 7th Artistic Director, these selections offer incisive reflections on what it means to be an outsider, the consequences of keeping secrets, and ultimately, the power of human connection.

“The world of theatre is incredibly small and it is always amazing to experience, firsthand, the incredible variety and theatrical interpretations of productions performed in other parts of the country and around the world,” said Scott DeVine, ETC Executive Director. “It is also essential to driving and delivering high-quality theatre, which is why I love experiencing live theatre during my travels. It is a tremendous honor to be able to share some of these productions and custom 'backstage' experiences. This year, ETC will embrace American regional theatre with two trips - one west coast and one east coast. This summer, we invite you to join a group of ETC’s Board, patrons, and friends in a trip from Santa Barbara to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, where you will have access to special engagements, custom curated for this trip by our team and our friends at OSF. The work done by the artists at OSF is always unique and inspiring and, now under Tim Bond’s artistic leadership, I know we are in for some remarkable theatre. Tim and I worked together for several years at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and I am excited to introduce you all to him, and him to all of you. I hope you can join me on this extraordinary trip to Ashland, and stay tuned for more details about our fall trip to Broadway.”

ETC invites the public to join this one-of-a-kind trip, featuring an insider's peek into one of the most important theatre institutions in the United States. The trip includes:

· 5 nights lodging including breakfast;

· 2-3 dinners at local restaurants with ETC staff and special guests;

· Premium seating at 5 OSF plays, with an optional 6th play add-on;

· Behind-the-scenes activities including a tour of the OSF campus and Production facility, “Prefaces” for each show (30-minute play preps that provide a lens to view the production including history, background, and an introduction play and production choices), exclusive “coffee chat”, dinners, and conversations with artists (including dinners with the casts of LIZARD BOY and BORN WITH TEETH and a private meet & greet with OSF Artistic Director Tim Bond)… and more!

· Day trip to a local winery (with transportation included), and recommendations for other local activities.

· A donation to support ETC.

Reservation deadline is May 31, 2024. Visit etcsb.org/theatre-trips for more information. Contact development@etcsb.org to reserve your space, and to learn about group travel options.

ETC’s annual New York trip engages patrons in the best of Broadway offerings and unique cultural experiences. Past NYC trips have featured early access to shows like Clyde’s, Six, Leopoldstadt, A Strange Loop, The Shark is Broken, and Hadestown, as well as unique cultural experiences like a guided tour of the Perelman Center for the Arts before it opened to the public, and meals with Broadway producers, funding institutions, actors, directors, and other theater-makers. ETC’s 2024 NYC trip will take place October 29- November 3. The schedule of events will be announced in the coming months.

