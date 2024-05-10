UCSB Department of Theater/Dance Presents INDECENT by Paula Vogel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The UCSB Department of Theater/Dance presents Paula Vogel's Indecent, May 24 - June 2, 2024 in the Performing Arts Theater. Directed by Sara Rademacher, this production is a timeless story that presents a world in which the characters face realities akin to contemporary society.

When Polish playwright Sholem Asch wrote God of Vengeance in the early 1900s, he had no idea he would be crafting a story that would be retold over 100 years later. Indecent by Paula Vogel recounts the controversy of Sholem Asch's play, God of Vengeance, which, when it premiered on Broadway in 1923 was shut down, and all cast members and producers arrested and convicted on the grounds of obscenity.

Told, re-told, and re-interpreted, this story has proven its relevancy over the past century. The UCSB Department of Theater/Dance selected this play to be part of its 2023-2024 season last year, drawn to its themes admonishing censorship, illustrating the impact of banning literature, and upholding the humanity of LGBTQIA+ individuals.

When planning her approach to this production, director Sara Rademacher shared, “Indecent is Vogel's love letter to the power of theater. This story was censored from the world renowned Broadway stage, yet it has endured, and remains a profoundly relatable narrative in our contemporary world.” In discussing the specificity of this story, Rademacher notes, “[that] is what makes it so relatable. This play is rooted in the cultural experiences of a group of Jewish individuals, and in sharing those traditions, audiences are able to find their own unique truths embedded within each song, scene, movement, and moment.”

Now, with the production fully cast, actors, designers, and musicians have been connecting with one another in the rehearsal room. Each rehearsal provides an additional layer of discovery for the company -- the history of the story originally written in Yiddish, informing the narrative fiction; supported by the musical components; and portrayed through the various theatrical elements all add up to a rich and deeply human production.

The UCSB Department of Theater/Dance's production of Indecent will illustrate how theater can address the deep humanity within each of the characters on stage, and uplift the common truths between the characters, the performers, and the audience. Indecent by Paula Vogel directed by Sara Rademacher and musical direction by Nicole McKenzie is playing at the Performing Arts Theater May 24, 28-June 1 at 7:30 PM and May 25 and June 1 at 2:00 PM. Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time.

