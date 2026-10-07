rita moreno

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Gutenberg! The Musical! in San Francisco / Bay Area Gutenberg! The Musical!
Hillbarn Theatre (10/08-11/01)
Eureka Day in San Francisco / Bay Area Eureka Day
City Lights Theater Company (9/24-10/18)
School of Rock in San Francisco / Bay Area School of Rock
Hillbarn Theatre (11/19-12/20)
Neave Trio in San Francisco / Bay Area Neave Trio
Kohl Mansion (11/15-11/15)
King Lear in San Francisco / Bay Area King Lear
Z Space's Steindler Stage (9/25-10/11)
The Death of Meyerhold in San Francisco / Bay Area The Death of Meyerhold
Shotgun Players Ashby Stage (11/28-1/01)
The Secret in the Wings in San Francisco / Bay Area The Secret in the Wings
Theatre Lunatico (10/10-11/01)
BEAVER BAUER: FROM STREET TO STAGE in San Francisco / Bay Area BEAVER BAUER: FROM STREET TO STAGE
San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) Main Library (11/05-4/11)
WHAT MAKES A GOOD PLAY: WRITE PLAYS THAT GET PRODUCED in San Francisco / Bay Area WHAT MAKES A GOOD PLAY: WRITE PLAYS THAT GET PRODUCED
Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop (10/11-12/13)
Monday Night PlayGround-SF: AMERICA 250 - The Dreamers, The Builders, & The Leaders in San Francisco / Bay Area Monday Night PlayGround-SF: AMERICA 250 - The Dreamers, The Builders, & The Leaders
The Ashby Stage (10/19-10/19)
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