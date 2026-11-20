"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
New Ballet and Symphony San Jose Will Perform THE SAN JOSE NUTCRACKER at California Theatre
Choreographer Dalia Rawson and conductor Thomas Shoebotham lead the production, with a one-act MY VERY FIRST NUTCRACKER also presented.
New Ballet, San Jose's only professional ballet company, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with the return of The San Jose Nutcracker, performed with live music by Symphony San Jose, Silicon Valley's professional orchestra. This cherished holiday tradition returns to the magnificent California Theatre December 19–27, offering audiences the Bay Area's most magical holiday ballet experience.
The San Jose Nutcracker takes place in San Jose at the turn of the last century. This unique production features landmarks of the era, with dazzling scenic elements including a growing replica of the historic San Jose Light Tower and a skyline and a skyline that evokes the city in 1905. Costumes for the first act were inspired by period dolls from the History San Jose archives, and the second act was inspired by our valley in the last century, carpeted in orchard blossoms and known as “The Valley of Heart's Delight.” Swirling snowflakes, waltzing flowers, and The Sugarplum Fairy will make this holiday ballet a new favorite for the entire family!
New for 2026 is an enhanced costume design for the beloved Casa de Fruita character, making this whimsical role more spectacular than ever. Local celebrity guest performers will bring the character to life throughout the run.
In addition to eight full-length productions of Tchaikovsky's classic tale, four performances of My Very First Nutcracker will be presented. This one-act version is ideal for families with toddlers, preschoolers, and young children.
Photo Credit: Chris Hardy courtesy of New Ballet.
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