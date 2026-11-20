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New Ballet, San Jose's only professional ballet company, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with the return of The San Jose Nutcracker, performed with live music by Symphony San Jose, Silicon Valley's professional orchestra. This cherished holiday tradition returns to the magnificent California Theatre December 19–27, offering audiences the Bay Area's most magical holiday ballet experience.

The San Jose Nutcracker takes place in San Jose at the turn of the last century. This unique production features landmarks of the era, with dazzling scenic elements including a growing replica of the historic San Jose Light Tower and a skyline and a skyline that evokes the city in 1905. Costumes for the first act were inspired by period dolls from the History San Jose archives, and the second act was inspired by our valley in the last century, carpeted in orchard blossoms and known as “The Valley of Heart's Delight.” Swirling snowflakes, waltzing flowers, and The Sugarplum Fairy will make this holiday ballet a new favorite for the entire family!

New for 2026 is an enhanced costume design for the beloved Casa de Fruita character, making this whimsical role more spectacular than ever. Local celebrity guest performers will bring the character to life throughout the run.

In addition to eight full-length productions of Tchaikovsky's classic tale, four performances of My Very First Nutcracker will be presented. This one-act version is ideal for families with toddlers, preschoolers, and young children.



Photo Credit: Chris Hardy courtesy of New Ballet.

The race is on for the San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 10% 2 AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 10% 3 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 7% 4 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Woodside Musical Theatre 7% 5 DISNEY'S FROZEN Palo Alto Players 6% Best Play 1 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Pacifica Spindrift Players 9% 2 WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Hillbarn Theatre 7% 3 CYRANO Berkeley Shakespeare Company 7% 4 EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 7% 5 POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE The Royal Underground Theatre Company 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Berkeley Playhouse 11% 2 Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 11% 3 Transcendence Theatre Company 7% 4 Palo Alto Players 7% 5 Woodside Musical Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Astraea Parker - DISNEY'S FROZEN Palo Alto Players 8% 2 Safira McGrew - THE COLOR PURPLE Pittsburg Theatre Company 6% 3 Kyle Parks - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 5% 4 Hannah Martinez-Crow - CATS Berkeley Playhouse 4% 5 Alexander Reyes - IN THE HEIGHTS Saratoga Civic Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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