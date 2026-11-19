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San Francisco Opera Center Artistic Director Carrie-Ann Matheson and General Manager Markus Beam announced the 9 recipients of the 2027 San Francisco Opera Adler Fellowship.

The cohort of talented young musicians begins the 2027 Fellowship in January, receiving individually tailored musical and performance training and a wide range of professional and personal development instruction. Since its inception in 1977, the prestigious Adler Fellowship has nurtured more than 200 young artists, launching the careers of many singers, conductors, vocal coaches, stage directors, arts professionals and educators throughout the industry.

The artists selected as 2027 Adler Fellows are sopranos Alexa Frankian (Oakville, Ontario, Canada), Sofia Gotch (Oakland, California) and Charlotte Kelso (Adelaide, South Australia, Australia); mezzo-sopranos Sadie Cheslak (Duluth, Minnesota) and Theo Claveles (Lebanon, Connecticut); baritone Gabriel Natal-Báez (Toa Alta, Puerto Rico); bass John Mburu (Warwick, Rhode Island) and coaches/pianists Brian Cho (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) and Winnie Zheng (Toronto, Ontario, Canada). Theo Claveles, Charlotte Kelso, John Mburu and Winnie Zheng are incoming first-year fellows. Sadie Cheslak, Brian Cho, Alexa Frankian, Sofia Gotch and Gabriel Natal-Báez continue in the program as second-year fellows.

San Francisco Opera Adler Fellows are trained in musical technique and preparation, foreign language skills, acting technique and movement, as well as financial management, leadership development, mental and emotional resilience, physical health and wellness and other skills necessary for a musical career in the twenty-first century. Adler singers are often cast in mainstage roles and leading cover assignments, and Adler pianists work closely with San Francisco Opera music staff to help prepare mainstage operas.

The 2026 Adlers concluding their fellowships at the end of this year are soprano Mary Hoskins, tenor Thomas Kinch, baritone Olivier Zerouali and pianist Ji Youn Lee.

The 2026 Adler Fellows' season culminates on Friday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Herbst Theatre with the annual showcase concert, The Future Is Now. Maestro Sebastian Weigle, who is conducting the Company's current production of The Marriage of Figaro (Le Nozze di Figaro) at the War Memorial Opera House, leads the Adler Fellows and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra in a program of arias and operatic scenes staged by Elio Bucky. For information and tickets, visit sfopera.com.

2027 ADLER FELLOW BIOGRAPHIES

FIRST-YEAR ADLER FELLOWS:

Theo Claveles, mezzo-soprano, is an emerging artist recognized for their commanding vocal presence, expressive musicality and compelling dramatic versatility. A 2025 Graduate Diploma recipient and 2027 Artist Diploma in Opera Studies candidate from The Juilliard School, Claveles studied voice with Darrell Babidge and acting with Stephen Wadsworth.

Claveles' operatic highlights at Juilliard include Thelma in John Musto's Later the Same Evening, Despina in Mozart's Così fan tutte and the title role of Ravel's L'Enfant et les Sortilèges. Their portrayal of the Enfant (Child) was praised by Voce di Meche for a “big, bold mezzo which filled the hall,” while their interpretation of the Witch in Humperdinck's Hänsel und Gretel was described as an “unforgettable character.” In fall 2025, Claveles performed Leonore in the Act I quartet from Beethoven's Fidelio under the direction of Gustavo Dudamel at David Geffen Hall.

In summer 2026, Claveles made their role debut as the Composer in Strauss' Ariadne auf Naxos with the Merola Opera Program. Their performance was praised by the San Francisco Chronicle for “passionate and propulsively sung desperation.” In the spring of 2027, Claveles will make their European operatic debut as Marie in the world premiere of Jens Joneleit's Pech, Marie! at the Semperoper Dresden.

A passionate advocate for innovation and representation in classical music, Claveles has studied with Meredith Ziegler, Dr. Ho Eui Holly Bewlay, Adam Nielsen, Darrell Babidge and Stephen Wadsworth. They are the creator, director and star of Genderfach, an operatic film project celebrating the voices and artistry of transgender and nonbinary opera singers. Through their work onstage and beyond, Claveles is committed to expanding the possibilities of gender expression, challenging traditional operatic conventions and creating greater visibility for queer and trans artists on the world's leading classical stages.

Australian soprano Charlotte Kelso has quickly established an international career spanning opera, recital and concert performance. As a participant in the 2026 Merola Opera Program, she sang the title role in the second act of Tosca as part of the Schwabacher Recital Series, covered the title role of Ariadne auf Naxos and performed Minnie in excerpts from La Fanciulla del West in the Merola Grand Finale.

Kelso recently made her debut in the title role of Carmen with her home company, State Opera South Australia, a performance that had her hailed as “an operatic megastar in the making” (The Scoop). Her other recent performances with that company include Donna Anna in Don Giovanni, Musetta in La Bohème and Stéphano in Roméo et Juliette.

Throughout 2026, Kelso toured with internationally acclaimed rock band My Chemical Romance, performing as the character “Sylvia” in their Long Live the Black Parade stadium shows, including three sold-out performances at Wembley Stadium.

Kelso made her San Francisco concert debut in LIEDER ALIVE!'s 2024–2025 series, appearing in recital with pianist Peter Grunberg. Following a grant from the Wagner Society of Washington D.C., she was featured in their 25th Anniversary Gala and performed in recital for Vocal Vistas: An Evening of Italian and Wagnerian Arias. Previous concert appearances also include Janáček's Glagolitic Mass and Poulenc's Gloria at Manchester Cathedral with St George's Singers and the Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra; the Australian premiere of Arnesen's Magnificat at the Australian Intervarsity Choral Festival; and Mendelssohn's A Midsummer Night's Dream Suite with the State Theatre Company and Adelaide Symphony Orchestra. In 2027, Charlotte will perform as the soprano soloist in Beethoven's Ninth Symphony with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.

In 2022 and 2023, Kelso was selected to join the Institute for Young Dramatic Voices in Nevada. Charlotte holds a Master of Performance from the Royal College of Music, London, where she studied as an RCM Scholar. Earlier in her career, she was a 2019 Emerging Artist with State Opera South Australia, where she earned an Adelaide Critics Circle nomination for Emerging Artist of the Year.

John Mburu is a Kenyan American bass from Warwick, Rhode Island. An alum of the 2025 and 2026 Merola Opera Program, The Glimmerglass Festival, Opera Theatre of St. Louis and the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, he is quickly making a name for himself as a thrilling and versatile performer in opera, concert and recital.

In 2025, Mburu was a semifinalist in the Metropolitan Opera's Laffont Competition, awarded second place in the D'Angelo Young Artist Vocal Competition and was a recipient of the Elizabeth Greenfield Award. In the same year, Mburu was awarded a Career Development Grant through the Sullivan Foundation and was a participant in the Merola Opera Program where he performed in the American Song Recital, the Schwabacher Summer Concert as the title role of Donizetti's Don Pasquale and Coryphée 2 in Rossini's Le Comte Ory, before returning to Minnesota Opera's Resident Artist Program to portray Don Alfonso in Così fan tutte and Papa Jay in the world premiere of B.E. Boykin's My Name Is Florence. Mburu was also an Emerging Artist with Opera Philadelphia in the 2025–26 Season, making his role and house debut with the company as the Cosmic Weatherman in The Seasons, under the baton of Corrado Rovaris, for which he was hailed by the New York Times for his “authoritative bass.” He also debuted Sarastro in Die Zauberflöte with Opera Tampa.

In 2026, Mburu continued his training by returning to the Merola Opera Program, where he portrayed the role of Truffaldino in Ariadne auf Naxos, as well as performing scenes from Faust and Der Freischütz. In this upcoming season, Mburu will debut the role of Il Re in Handel's Ariodante with Minnesota Opera. He holds a bachelor's degree from Lee University, where he studied voice with Tony Deaton as well as a master's degree from Cincinnati Conservatory, where he studied with Kenneth Shaw.

Toronto-born pianist Winnie Zheng began her music studies at the age of four. She started playing for singers in her early teenage years, which sparked her passion for collaborative music-making. Since then, Zheng has worked with a multitude of artists in recital, opera and chamber settings. She has a special place in her heart for French art song, Mozart operas and cello-piano duo repertoire.

Zheng studies at The Juilliard School with Dr. Lydia Brown. She is in the final year of her Graduate Diploma in Collaborative Piano, which she plans to complete during the Adler Fellowship Program. At Juilliard, Zheng has been featured in several concert series, such as Fall Festival, Wednesdays at One at Alice Tully Hall, Liederabend, Sonatenabend, and The New Series. In 2026, Zheng and regular collaborator mezzo-soprano Sophia Baete were awarded the Juilliard Vocal Arts Honors Recital prize and presented their song program, Waitin for Love, at Merkin Hall.

In 2024, she was a rehearsal and performance pianist for Opera McGill's La Sonnambula, conducted by Giovanni Reggioli. In spring 2026, she served as rehearsal and performance pianist for the Juilliard Undergraduate Opera production called The Light That Blinds, conducted by Gary Wedow, which featured music from Don Giovanni, The Rake's Progress, Rigoletto and Le Nozze di Figaro. This past summer, Zheng served as a rehearsal pianist for Les Contes d'Hoffmann at the Institut Canadien d'Art Vocal.

Zheng has coached with eminent collaborative artists in North America such as Diane Richardson, Steven Blier, Pierre Vallet, Michael McMahon, Martin Dubé, Francis Perron and Liz Upchurch. She has worked in master classes with Julius Drake, Helmut Deutsch, Louis Langrée, Roger Vignoles, Elly Ameling and Wolfram Rieger. Recent summer festivals include the Institut Canadien d'Art Vocal, Orford Musique, Franz Schubert Institut and the Canadian Opera Company Summer Intensive.

Zheng holds a master's degree in Collaborative Piano from McGill University and a bachelor's degree in Piano Performance from Western University.

SECOND-YEAR ADLER FELLOWS:

Mezzo-soprano Sadie Cheslak is a first-year Adler at San Francisco Opera, where she performed Mary Seton in Thea Musgrave's Mary Queen of Scots and the Second maidservant in Elektra, and next summer she will sing Erda in Das Rheingold. Cheslak was a winner of the 2025 Metropolitan Opera's Laffont Competition, receiving the American-Scandinavian Foundation Birgit Nilsson Award. She also won first prize at the 2025 Jensen Foundation Vocal Competition, first prize (the Robert Lauch Memorial Award) at the Wagner Society of New York's 2025 Singers Competition and first prize at the Vero Beach Opera 2025 Rising Stars Competition. In 2024, she received third prize and the Luana DeVol Prize for the Dramatic Voice at the SAS Performing Arts Vocal Competition, as well as fourth overall and the prize for Most Promising Voice of the Competition at the NATS Artist Awards.

Cheslak was recently a participant with the Merola Opera Program, where she performed the role of La Zia Principessa in Suor Angelica scenes. In January 2025, Cheslak covered the role of Madame de la Haltière in Massenet's Cendrillon with Cedar Rapids Opera as a Smith Young Artist. In 2024, she sang at Wolf Trap Opera as a Studio Artist, and she was featured in excerpts of Gluck's Orphée et Eurydice as Orphée, covered the alto soloist in Beethoven's Ninth Symphony and covered Mrs. Pascal in a workshop of The House of Yes by Kamala Sankaram.

Excelling in contemporary opera, Cheslak has workshopped pieces including p r i s m by Ellen Reid, a 2019 Pulitzer Prize winner and Beth Morrison Projects co-commission, Black Square by Ilya Demutsky and the title role in The Surrogate by Sky Macklay. Cheslak earned a Bachelor of Music in Voice Performance from Concordia College, a Master of Music in Voice Performance and Literature from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a Post-Master's Certificate in Voice from DePaul University.

Celebrated for his dynamic artistry and collaborative versatility, pianist and coach Brian Cho is a first-year Adler at San Francisco Opera. This season he served on the music staff for Bohème Out of the Box, Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Thea Musgrave's Mary, Queen of Scots and Massenet's Manon. In the summer of 2025, he was a participant in the Merola Opera Program. From 2022 to 2025, he served as a Studio Ensemble Répétiteur and Intern Coach with the Canadian Opera Company, where he assisted on productions, including Faust, Don Pasquale, The Cunning Little Vixen, Fidelio, Macbeth and Le Nozze di Figaro under conductors including Johannes Debus, Speranza Scappucci and Harry Bicket. A passionate advocate for new and diverse voices in opera, he co-founded the Can of Soup Collective, where he led performances of Menotti's The Medium and Hoiby's Bon Appétit!

Recent highlights include performing Orff's Carmina Burana with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra for its season-opening concerts, and serving as a Vocal Piano Fellow at the Music Academy of the West, where he worked with renowned mentors including Martin Katz, Margo Garrett, Tamar Sanikidze and John Churchwell.

Cho is the winner of the 2023 Marilyn Horne Song Competition and recipient of the Patricia and Nicholas Weber Scholarship. He was also a Dr. Sherwood Fox Music Fellow and graduated on the Dean's Honor List at the University of Western Ontario, where he earned both Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees.

Canadian soprano Alexa Frankian is a first-year Adler at San Francisco Opera, where this season she performed Klytemnestra's trainbearer in Elektra, Mary Fleming in Thea Musgrave's Mary Queen of Scots and Mimì in Bohème Out of the Box, and covered Countess Almaviva in Le Nozze di Figaro. Hailed by Opera Canada as “abundantly talented” and praised for her “radiant, surging sense of purpose” by the San Francisco Chronicle, Frankian brings to the stage a rare fusion of youthful freshness and interpretive depth.

In 2024, Frankian joined the Merola Opera Program, debuting as a “simple, unaffected, and beautifully sung” Mimì in La Bohème (San Francisco Classical Voice). Her performances drew acclaim for their emotional honesty and musical richness, including her “voluptuously rich Russian” in the title role of Tchaikovsky's Iolanta (San Francisco Chronicle). Invited back for a second Merola season in 2025, she expanded her repertoire performing excerpts as the title role of Suor Angelica, Alice Ford in Falstaff and Fidelia in Puccini's Edgar.

As a Resident Artist at the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, Frankian has performed roles including Countess Almaviva, Suzel in L'Amico Fritz and Despina in Così fan tutte. She has also distinguished herself in contemporary opera, appearing in the North American premiere of the Yiddish opera Bas Sheve and the Dora-nominated world premiere of Alice Ho's The Monkiest King.

Frankian has received Encouragement Awards from the Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition in both the Philadelphia and Buffalo-Toronto Districts and was the youngest finalist and third-prize winner at the 2023 Mildred Miller International Voice Competition. A graduate of the University of Toronto, where she earned a Bachelor of Music, and the Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory, where she earned an Artist Diploma, Frankian's operatic credits also include Madame Lidoine in Dialogues des Carmélites, Older Woman in Jonathan Dove's Flight and Coach in Chan Ka Nin's chamber opera Ice Time. She also earned the 2026 Igor Gorin Memorial award from the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona and the 2026–2027 Hnatyshyn Foundation Developing Artist Grant Top Prize Laureate in Classical Vocal Performance.

Italian American soprano Sofia Gotch is a first-year Adler who has been praised for the “brightness and clarity” of her sound and her “command of style and diction” by Voce di Meche. While with San Francisco Opera, she has performed Barbarina in Le Nozze di Figaro, Poussette in Manon, Klytemnestra's confidante in Elektra, Mary Beaton in Thea Musgrave's Mary Queen of Scots and Musetta in Bohème Out of the Box, and covered Rosina in Il Barbiere di Siviglia and Susanna in Le Nozze di Figaro. Next summer she sings Woglinde in Das Rheingold.

In 2025, Gotch was a participant in the Merola Opera Program, where she performed Alice in Le Comte Ory and was named a Semifinalist in the Metropolitan Opera Eric & Dominique Laffont Competition. Other recent performance credits include Almirena in Rinaldo, Juliette in Roméo et Juliette, La Fée in Cendrillon, Titania in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Sharp Ears, the Vixen, in The Cunning Little Vixen at the Manhattan School of Music. She has also appeared as soprano soloist in Mahler's Fourth Symphony with the Manhattan School of Music Symphony Orchestra and as high soprano soloist in Matthew Aucoin and Peter Sellars' Music for New Bodies with both the American Modern Opera Company and the Aspen Music Festival & School.

Gotch was awarded Third Prize in the Gerda Lissner International Vocal Competition, the Giulio Gari International Vocal Competition and the James Toland Vocal Arts Competition. She also received an Encouragement Award in the Gerda Lissner/Lieder-Song Competition.

Gotch has continued her training through leading young artist programs, receiving intensive instruction and performing a wide range of repertoire at Classic Lyric Arts in 2022 and 2023, the Aspen Music Festival & School as a 2024 Renée Fleming Fellow and the Merola Opera Program in 2025. She holds a Master of Music degree and a Postgraduate Performance Diploma from the Manhattan School of Music, where she studied with Ruth Golden, and earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in Music and English, with an emphasis in Creative Writing, from the University of Puget Sound.

Puerto Rican baritone Gabriel Natal-Báez is a first-year Adler Fellow at San Francisco Opera, where this year he performed Pietro in Simon Boccanegra, Marcello in Bohème Out of the Box and Ambrogio in Il Barbiere di Siviglia, and covered Count Almaviva in Le Nozze di Figaro, Lescaut in Manon, Paolo in Simon Boccanegra and James Stewart in Thea Musgrave's Mary Queen of Scots. His blossoming career spans opera, art song and concert work, with a repertoire ranging from the Baroque and Classical eras to contemporary works. He finds particular artistic expression in Romantic and Bel Canto repertoire, with an artistic mission to tell deeply human stories that resonate across time.

He has performed Marullo in Rigoletto with Teatro Lirico d'Europa and Le Podestat in Le Docteur Miracle. At the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University, he appeared as Beaumarchais in The Ghosts of Versailles and Aeneas in Dido and Aeneas, and covered Tarquinius in The Rape of Lucretia. In May 2025, he premiered the role of the Explorer in Theo Chandler's chamber opera Breathe in Light.

A participant in the 2025 Merola Opera Program, Natal-Báez covered Raimbaud in Le Comte Ory and performed in Songfest: A Grand Night for Singing. His artistry extends beyond opera to art song and zarzuela, including Paths of the Heart, a recital with pianist Tzu Kuang Tan, and multiple productions with Ópera de Puerto Rico. He also performed alongside renowned soprano Ana María Martínez in Noche Española, a concert celebrating Latino Heritage Month with zarzuela and Latin American repertoire, and made his debut with the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra.

Natal-Báez is a 2026 winner of the Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition. Previously, he won the Puerto Rico District of the Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition, where he also received the La Zarzuela Prize, and went on to place third in the Gulf Coast Region. He was also a semifinalist in Houston Grand Opera's Concert of Arias.

The race is on for the San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 10% 2 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 10% 3 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 7% 4 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Woodside Musical Theatre 7% 5 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Woodside Musical Theatre 6% Best Play 1 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Pacifica Spindrift Players 10% 2 WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Hillbarn Theatre 7% 3 CYRANO Berkeley Shakespeare Company 7% 4 EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 7% 5 POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE The Royal Underground Theatre Company 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Berkeley Playhouse 11% 2 Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 11% 3 Transcendence Theatre Company 7% 4 Palo Alto Players 7% 5 Woodside Musical Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Astraea Parker - DISNEY'S FROZEN Palo Alto Players 8% 2 Safira McGrew - THE COLOR PURPLE Pittsburg Theatre Company 6% 3 Kyle Parks - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 6% 4 Alexander Reyes - IN THE HEIGHTS Saratoga Civic Theater 4% 5 Hannah Martinez-Crow - CATS Berkeley Playhouse 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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