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Opera San José has released the official trailer for its production of Fiddler on the Roof, now playing through November 29, 2026, at the California Theatre in San José. Watch the video!

Directed by Emmy Award nominee Crystal Manich and conducted by George Manahan, the production stars baritone Eugene Brancoveanu as Tevye, alongside soprano Shanley Horvitz as Golde, Nicole Koh as Tzeitel, Melissa Sondhi as Hodel and Laura Corina Sanders as Chava.

Set in a Jewish village in early 20th-century Russia, Fiddler on the Roof follows Tevye, a dairyman struggling to preserve his family's traditions as his five daughters challenge convention and the world around them undergoes profound change.

Featuring a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, the musical includes such songs as “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”

The cast also features Deborah Martínez Rosengaus as Yente, David Morgans as Motel, Micah Perry as Perchik, Spencer Greene as Fyedka, Nicolas Vasquez-Gerst as Avram, Leandra Ramm as Grandma Tzeitel, Courtney Miller as Fruma-Sarah, Michael Jesse Kuo as Mendel, Doug Brook as Lazar Wolf, Nili Sela as Shprintze and Siena Coniglio as Bielke.

Originally opening on Broadway in 1964, Fiddler on the Roof won nine Tony Awards and became the longest-running Broadway musical of its time. The show has since received multiple Broadway revivals and was adapted into the 1971 Academy Award-nominated film.

The Opera San José staging is a co-production with Cincinnati Opera and Austin Opera.

Fiddler on the Roof is performed in English with English and Spanish supertitles through November 29 at the California Theatre, located at 345 South First Street in San José.

Tickets range from $49 to $249, plus fees, with $10 walk-up student tickets available with a valid student ID. For tickets and additional information, visit operasj.org.

The race is on for the San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 11% 2 AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 9% 3 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 7% 4 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Woodside Musical Theatre 6% 5 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Woodside Musical Theatre 6% Best Play 1 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Pacifica Spindrift Players 9% 2 WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Hillbarn Theatre 7% 3 EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 7% 4 CYRANO Berkeley Shakespeare Company 7% 5 POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE The Royal Underground Theatre Company 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 12% 2 Berkeley Playhouse 11% 3 Transcendence Theatre Company 7% 4 Palo Alto Players 7% 5 Woodside Musical Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Astraea Parker - DISNEY'S FROZEN Palo Alto Players 8% 2 Safira McGrew - THE COLOR PURPLE Pittsburg Theatre Company 7% 3 Kyle Parks - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 5% 4 Hannah Martinez-Crow - CATS Berkeley Playhouse 4% 5 Kyra Lynn Kozlenko - THE WIZARD OF OZ Cushing Memorial Amphitheater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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