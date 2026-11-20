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A new trailer for the West Coast premiere of LIBERATION previews Berkeley Repertory Theatre's production of Bess Wohl's Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play. The production is in performance at Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre and closes Nov. 29.

LIBERATION is set in 1970s Ohio, where Lizzie has gathered a group of women in a rec center basement to change their lives and maybe the world. Decades later, Lizzie's daughter delves into her mother's history to find answers to the feminist revolution's unanswered questions, reliving those meetings as they ask what it means for a woman to be free. The play is described as a memory play about what we inherit, what we forget, and what we're still fighting to understand.

Berkeley Rep produces the West Coast premiere as a regional co-production with Geffen Playhouse and Studio Theatre. The play comes to Berkeley following its New York runs, both on and off Broadway, where it won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Play and the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Tony Award nominee Whitney White directs.

The cast features Felicia Curry as Celeste, Britt Faulkner as Dora, Katie Lowes as Lizzie, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Gunnar Manchester as Bill, Mary Gordon Murray as Margie, Veronica Otim as Joanna and Evelyn Spahr as Susan. Understudies include Rolanda Bell, Nancy Carlin, Rachel Clausen and Jeremy Kahn. The creative team, as announced by the theatre, includes Wohl as playwright, White as director, David Zinn (scenic design), Qween Jean (costume design), Cha See (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), Nikiya Mathis (wigs and hair design), Gigi Buffington (voice and dialect coach), Kelsey Rainwater (intimacy consultant), Annabel Heacock (associate director), Andie Leigh Burns (stage manager) and Kathleen Rose Gallardo (assistant stage manager). Casting is by C12 Casting.

The production opened Oct. 28. Read BroadwayWorld's review of the production for more on the staging.

The race is on for the San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 10% 2 AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 10% 3 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Berkeley Playhouse 7% 4 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Woodside Musical Theatre 6% 5 DISNEY'S FROZEN Palo Alto Players 6% Best Play 1 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Pacifica Spindrift Players 9% 2 EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 7% 3 WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Hillbarn Theatre 7% 4 CYRANO Berkeley Shakespeare Company 7% 5 POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE The Royal Underground Theatre Company 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 12% 2 Berkeley Playhouse 11% 3 Transcendence Theatre Company 7% 4 Palo Alto Players 7% 5 Woodside Musical Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Astraea Parker - DISNEY'S FROZEN Palo Alto Players 8% 2 Safira McGrew - THE COLOR PURPLE Pittsburg Theatre Company 6% 3 Kyle Parks - AIN'T TOO PROUD Transcendence Theatre Company 5% 4 Alexander Reyes - IN THE HEIGHTS Saratoga Civic Theater 4% 5 Hannah Martinez-Crow - CATS Berkeley Playhouse 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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