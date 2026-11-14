“That organ sound was iconic. I felt like I was transported to a certain time in history.” This episode features Linedy Genao who is currently playing on Broadway as Myrtle Wilson in The Great Gatsby and hosting her new podcast Entre Acts, which is part of the Broadway Podcast Network.
Video: Jake David Smith And Senzel Ahmady Perform 'My Green Light' In THE GREAT GATSBY National Tour
Jake David Smith and Senzel Ahmady lead the North American tour as Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan.
BroadwaySF has released a first look at the North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY, featuring Jake David Smith as Jay Gatsby and Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan performing "My Green Light." The video offers audiences a preview of the touring production ahead of its upcoming engagement in San Francisco. Check out the video!
THE GREAT GATSBY is a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel, bringing the glamour, excess, and intrigue of the Roaring Twenties to the stage. Set against the backdrop of 1920s New York, the story follows mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and his pursuit of Daisy Buchanan, a woman from his past whose life has taken a different path. As Gatsby attempts to recapture their former romance, the musical explores themes of love, ambition, wealth, class, and the American Dream, ultimately revealing the darker realities beneath the era's glittering surface.
THE GREAT GATSBY is winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design, winner of the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite New Musical, and winner of nine top awards for BroadwayWorld's 2024 Theater Fan's Choice awards, including Best Musical
The tour plays the Orpheum Theatre from Tuesday, April 27 through Sunday, May 16, 2027.
The musical has also been the subject of recent BroadwayWorld coverage of the Broadway company, including a video of China Anne McClain and Ryan McCartan performing 'Go' as Gatsby and Daisy at The Broadway Theatre.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by
Podcasts
#21 - Eva Noblezada: Escaping the People-Pleasing Trap and Shaking Off the Noise
Welcome to the sensational season one finale of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! To close out this chapter, Linedy is joined on the couch by a true force of nature, her very own The Great Gatsby castmate, and two-time Tony Award nominee, Eva Noblezada.
Act 92: The Jimmy Awards, Fall Season News Round-Up, and Heather's Adventure's In Anime
Join us as we dive into the Jimmys, some awesome Broadway news, and see what Heather got into this weekend with some awesome Anime actors!
#16 - Samantha Pauly: The Queen of Surviving Broadway’s Biggest Plot Twists
Welcome to a beautifully candid and fiercely nostalgic episode of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! This week, Linedy sits down with her everyday backstage dressing roommate, the incredible Grammy-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning powerhouse Samantha Pauly.
#4 - Ryan McCartan: If It's Mentionable, It's Manageable
Welcome to Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! In this episode, Linedy welcomes her true hermano and Broadway castmate Ryan McCartan. The two kick things off with a classic game of dominoes , debating the merits of ketchup over mustard and flat, crispy pineapple pizza.
Act 84: NYC, Vampires, High-Fiving Daniel Radcliffe, and More!
Join Heather and Amber as they catch you up with the last week of goings on!
S7E11 - Creation By Recombination
What if creativity isn’t a lightning bolt… but a mashup? In this episode, Laura shares a Blue Man Group–born concept that can instantly dissolve the “I’m not original enough” spiral: Creation by Recombination—the idea that most innovation comes from connecting existing things in a way no one’s connected them before.
Episode 4: Linedy Genao. In this upbeat episode of Odd Woman Out, host Samantha Dawn Tuozzolo (affectionately known as Tutz) sits down with Linedy Genao, best known for her performance as Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella.
Theater Chat: Celebrating Hamilton’s 10th Anniversary & Broadway Trends
Jeff & Richie dive into Broadway’s latest topics, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Hamilton with insights on its cultural impact and upcoming performances.
Broadway Time at Carmine's - Ryan McCartan | The Great Gatsby on Broadway | Broadway Time
Broadway, television, and film star of The Great Gatsby on Broadway, Ryan McCartan, joins host Joel Crump for another edition of "Broadway Time at Carmine's". About Ryan: Broadway credits include Fiyero in Wicked and Hans in Disney’s Frozen.
Curtis Holland (Broadway’s The Great Gatsby) on Being True to YOU
In this Artist Exploration Curtis Holland (Broadway’s The Great Gatsby) and Director of MTCA, Charlie Murphy discuss; 🔴Curtis’s early start in the business. 🔴How his outlook on the industry was an asset. 🔴Performing in a new musical.
119. Digital Media & Marketing with Katharine Quinn
What are the essential tools, systems, and values behind running a multi-faceted Broadway marketing and media company in today’s fast-paced digital world?
|
The Madness of Lady Bright
Venue: iMPACt Center for Art & Dance (11/06-11/15) PHOTOS
|
School of Rock
Hillbarn Theatre (11/19-12/20) PHOTOS
|
The Secret Garden
Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre (11/27-12/20) VIDEOS
|
Neave Trio
Kohl Mansion - Great Hall (11/15-11/15)
|
Live At the Orinda - 2026/2027 Concert Season
Orinda Theatre (9/22-5/23)
|
Twisted Holiday Festival: A Very Hitchcock Christmas
PlayGround-SF (12/11-12/13)
|
The Who's Tommy
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (11/17-11/22)
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (7/07-7/18)
|
Knockoff Broadway: The Improvised Musical
All Out Comedy Theater (7/25-12/26)
|
BEAVER BAUER: FROM STREET TO STAGE
San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) Main Library (11/05-4/11)