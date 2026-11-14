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Video: Jake David Smith And Senzel Ahmady Perform 'My Green Light' In THE GREAT GATSBY National Tour

Jake David Smith and Senzel Ahmady lead the North American tour as Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan.

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BroadwaySF has released a first look at the North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY, featuring Jake David Smith as Jay Gatsby and Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan performing "My Green Light." The video offers audiences a preview of the touring production ahead of its upcoming engagement in San Francisco. Check out the video!

THE GREAT GATSBY is a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel, bringing the glamour, excess, and intrigue of the Roaring Twenties to the stage. Set against the backdrop of 1920s New York, the story follows mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and his pursuit of Daisy Buchanan, a woman from his past whose life has taken a different path. As Gatsby attempts to recapture their former romance, the musical explores themes of love, ambition, wealth, class, and the American Dream, ultimately revealing the darker realities beneath the era's glittering surface.

THE GREAT GATSBY is winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design, winner of the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite New Musical, and winner of nine top awards for BroadwayWorld's 2024 Theater Fan's Choice awards, including Best Musical

The tour plays the Orpheum Theatre from Tuesday, April 27 through Sunday, May 16, 2027. 

The musical has also been the subject of recent BroadwayWorld coverage of the Broadway company, including a video of China Anne McClain and Ryan McCartan performing 'Go' as Gatsby and Daisy at The Broadway Theatre.

Buy Tickets to The Great Gatsby: A New Musical

More on this show: THE GREAT GATSBY to Make St. Louis Debut at The Fabulous Fox in December · 11/12/2026



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