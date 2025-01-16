Zac Posen Will Create Costumes For the San Francisco Ballet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Famed fashion designer Zac Posen will design costumes for the San Francisco Ballet.

San Francisco Chronicle reports that Posen, who currently serves as executive vice president and creative director of Gap, will be designing costumes for Christopher Wheeldon’s “Within the Golden Hour.”

The new production is set to premiere at the War Memorial Opera House on February 13. It is slated to be part of a program that the ballet has coined their “Cool Britannia” program, which sets out to celebrate British choreographers.

The work was originally commissioned in 2008 but the designs will now be reimagined in honor of the 25th anniversary of Wheeldon's first production with the company.

Posen is also known for his work on Project Runway and House of Z.

Cool Britannia, a triple bill celebrating the new wave of boundary-pushing British voices, will also feature with Wayne McGregor’s Chroma and the North American premiere of Akram Khan’s Dust.

SF Ballet performs with the Grammy Award-winning San Francisco Ballet Orchestra throughout the season, under the direction of Music Director Martin West. Find out more about their current season here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

