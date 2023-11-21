Z Space Announces The Launch Of A Comprehensive Feasibility Study, Funded By The Hellman Foundation

Z Space, one of the nation's leading laboratories for the development of new works announced the launch of a comprehensive feasibility study, funded by The Hellman Foundation.

The study marks a significant step in Z Space's transformation into a cultural hub and major player in the evolving landscape of theater making. At Z Space and Word for Words's 30th birthday celebration, Big Bang: A Celestial Celebration, Z Space's Executive Director Shafer Mazow and Curatorial Director Nikki Meñez announced a visionto transform Z Space into a more inclusive and accessible venue with better sound mitigation and optimization of vertical space in order to welcome more artists, producers, audiences, and community members.

The organization remains committed to preserving the flexibility of the space, nurturing it as a playground for multidisciplinary artistic risks and exploration. Plans include expansion of office and backstage facilities; upgrade of lighting, sound, and video systems; installation of a flying grid; the creation of rehearsal and studio spaces; and a new modular mobile seating system, a design that promises to invigorate and maximize the existing space while fostering community engagement.

“At the heart of Z Space's transformation is the continued commitment to being a home for the development of new work,” said Mazow. “

Z Space has always been more than a theater–it's a community and a movement; and we are poised to be a leader in nurturing new modalities of performance across disciplines. We are immensely grateful for the continued support of our patrons and partners in keeping art and new work thriving in San Francisco over the past 30 years and are excited to launch Z Space and Word for Word into the next chapter.” “Programs like our Technical Development Residency and Subspace Program—which provide crucial time, production support, and subsidized rental space—are testaments to our dedication to radical access and community support,” said Meñez.

“Our Artist Residency program, which we reimagined and reinvigorated in 2023 with Thrillride Mechanics, embodies the spirit of collaborative experimentation. These programs reflect the ongoing quest to uplift diverse artistic voices, cater to their unique needs, and share their transformative power with the world.”

At Big Bang: A Celestial Celebration, Z Space's resident clown, San Francisco's beloved and critically lauded “poet clown” and creative director of Thrillride Mechanics, Sara “Toby” Moore, hosted, as partygoers enjoyed performances from The Kilbanes, the Word for Word Core Company, and more.

Capsule performances delighted guests as they explored the venue, featuring appearances by aerial artists Danielle Sandia Sexton, Benjy Young, and Helen Wicks. Following the main programming, guests listened to the comedic space-themed live music of Lentil before DJ E.T. brought the tunes to the afterparty, when the Steindler Stage turned into a dance floor. For the event, Z Space received generous in-kind support from J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, Ketcham Estate, Paul Marcus Wines, Standard Deviant Brewing, and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

In addition, volunteers from the community, Z Space board members, and the Z Space staff all generously gave their time and hard work to make the evening a success. About Z SpaceZ Space is a non-profit theater company located in the heart of San Francisco's Mission District. We produce our own works, foster and subsidize the development of other creative artists with our Subspace program, and curate rentals for a wide variety of performing arts organizations.

Operating out of an old factory space, we now activate two performance venues, an 85-seat intimate theater (Z Below) and a 236-seat flexible performance space (The Steindler Stage), with a warehouse aesthetic and an adventurous edge. Z Space is also home to Word for Word, our resident theater company that brings works of fiction to the stage in their own unique style. Learn more at zspace.org.

Word for Word Performing Arts Company, a program of Z Space, is an ensemble whose mission is to tell great stories with elegant theatricality, staging performances of classic and contemporary fiction. Founded in 1993 by Susan Harloe and JoAnne Winter, Word for Word believes in the power of the short story to provide solace, compassion, and insight into our daily lives.