World Ballet Company Presents The World Premiere Of THE GREAT GATSBY At BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre

The World Ballet Company will present the world premiere of The Great Gatsby, bringing F. Scott Fitzgerald's timeless novel to life through the art of dance at BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre (445 Geary St., San Francisco) on Sunday, February 9 at 6 p.m. Tickets (starting at $57) go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. PT at www.broadwaysf.com. Prices are subject to change without notice.

This lavish spectacle transports audiences to the heart of the Roaring Twenties, featuring a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers, an all-star creative team, lustrous hand-crafted costumes, and groundbreaking sets. The original score masterfully evokes the energy and atmosphere of the 1920s, promising a must-see feast for the eyes.

The creative team behind The Great Gatsby includes renowned choreographer Ilya Zhivoy, who captures the passion of the central love story with a sensual, dynamic style. Celebrated LA-based film and TV composer Anna Drubich, known for her work on the 2023 Oscar-winning Navalny documentary, makes her ballet debut with a rich, lively score that embraces the sounds of the Jazz Age. Theatrical costume designs by Sonya Vartanyan complete the production with sumptuousness and flair, ensuring a visually stunning experience.

Based in Los Angeles and led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, the World Ballet Company presents the most beloved and iconic ballets of our time in cities nationwide. Driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone, their performances appeal to newcomers and seasoned ballet goers alike. The company attracts many International Artists and comprises renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries. To date, World Ballet Company has traveled to more than 300 cities, reaching an audience of more than 450,000, many of whom are first-time attendees to a ballet.

