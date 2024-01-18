Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in San Francisco / Bay Area!

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Brian Copeland - GRANDMA & ME - The Marsh

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Shelly McDowell - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Linda Pauline & Vikke Phalen - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Dance Production
HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco

Best Direction Of A Musical
Chuck Phalen - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Direction Of A Play
Helen Dixon - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble & Pittsburg Theatre Company

Best Ensemble
A CHORUS LINE - San Francisco Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jen Schriever - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Sean Kana - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco

Best Musical
The DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best New Play Or Musical
HIPPEST TRIP - American Conservatory Theater

Best Performer In A Musical
Shelly McDowell - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pittsburg Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play
Shiv Harris - SCARECROW FOR HIRE - Pinole Community Players

Best Play
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Production of an Opera
ROMEO AND JULIET - Opera San Jose

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Sherwood - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jonathan Deans - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
JD Dozier - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Train Crew - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco

Favorite Local Theatre
Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble



