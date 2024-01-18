Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in San Francisco / Bay Area!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Brian Copeland - GRANDMA & ME - The Marsh
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Shelly McDowell - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Linda Pauline & Vikke Phalen - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble
Best Dance Production
HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco
Best Direction Of A Musical
Chuck Phalen - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble
Best Direction Of A Play
Helen Dixon - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble & Pittsburg Theatre Company
Best Ensemble
A CHORUS LINE - San Francisco Playhouse
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jen Schriever - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Sean Kana - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco
Best Musical
The DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble
Best New Play Or Musical
HIPPEST TRIP - American Conservatory Theater
Best Performer In A Musical
Shelly McDowell - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pittsburg Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play
Shiv Harris - SCARECROW FOR HIRE - Pinole Community Players
Best Play
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble
Best Production of an Opera
ROMEO AND JULIET - Opera San Jose
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Sherwood - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jonathan Deans - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
JD Dozier - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Train Crew - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco
Favorite Local Theatre
Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble
