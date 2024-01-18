Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Brian Copeland - GRANDMA & ME - The Marsh

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shelly McDowell - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Linda Pauline & Vikke Phalen - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Dance Production

HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco

Best Direction Of A Musical

Chuck Phalen - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Direction Of A Play

Helen Dixon - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble & Pittsburg Theatre Company

Best Ensemble

A CHORUS LINE - San Francisco Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jen Schriever - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Sean Kana - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco

Best Musical

The DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best New Play Or Musical

HIPPEST TRIP - American Conservatory Theater

Best Performer In A Musical

Shelly McDowell - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pittsburg Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play

Shiv Harris - SCARECROW FOR HIRE - Pinole Community Players

Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Production of an Opera

ROMEO AND JULIET - Opera San Jose

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Sherwood - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Deans - HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

JD Dozier - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Train Crew - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco

Favorite Local Theatre

Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble