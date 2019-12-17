Win A Class With Tony Nominee Jennifer Damiano At Holmdel Theatre Company

You can win a spot at Tony Nominee Jennifer Damiano's Master Class on January 4th, 2020!

Best known for her roles as "Natalie" in Broadway's Tony-nominated Next to Normal and "Mary Jane Watson" in Broadway's Spiderman: Turn off the Dark, Jennifer is coming to Holmdel Theatre Company for one day only.

Jenn will work with you one-on-one on your favorite musical theatre audition piece, and help you raise your song interpretation skills to Broadway heights!

Participants of this Master Class will work one-on-one with Jenn by performing selected audition cuts and receiving direct feedback and suggestions. Jenn will teach you how to be true to yourself while standing out when it is your turn to sing. Class is limited to 10 students to ensure that each student receives personal attention. This Master Class will also include a question and answer session.

Tell why you deserve a spot at the 10-person Master Class, and you can win the chance to train one-on-one with a Broadway star!

THE RULES:

One entry per person.

Must be between ages of 13-24 to enter.

Must completely fill out the form linked to enter. Winner will be notified by email.

Deadline to register is Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 11:59 PM This class will take place at the Duncan Smith Theater, 36 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733 on January 4, 2020 from 2-5 PM. Enter to win here!





