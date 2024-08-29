WICKED is Now Playing at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



here's no place like home! WICKED, San Francisco’s most popular musical, returns to the city where it all began for a limited seven-week engagement at BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre, running now through Sunday, October 13, 2024. To commemorate the opening night tonight (Thursday, August 29), San Francisco’s City Hall will be lit up in emerald green. Tickets for WICKED are available now by visiting broadwaysf.com. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 888-746-1799 opt. 3 or emailing groupsales@broadwaysf.com.



Hot Cookie, San Francisco’s go-to spot for irresistible cookies and treats, will launch two limited edition cookies—collectively known as the Wicked/Good cookies—that will be sold at the Castro and Polk locations as the “Hot Cookie of the Month” throughout the month of September. In honor of Elphaba, the EnchantMint cookie features a mint chocolate chip cookie dipped in minty dark chocolate. For Glinda, the Berry Popular cookie features a strawberry cheesecake cookie topped with a swirl of pink white chocolate and a dusting of graham crackers and dried strawberries. The cookies will retail for $3.25 each or customers can try both for $6. There will be a Wicked /Good 2-Pack sold online at hotcookie.com as well.



Now through Saturday, October 12, Fairmont San Francisco will present an array of one-of-a-kind offerings and experiences, including an overnight stays in a themed-suite, Wicked Afternoon Tea, Wicked Cocktails in the world-famous Tonga Room and Hurricane Bar, and Laurel Court’s wickedly delicious pre-theater dining.



The WICKED Afternoon Tea at Fairmont San Francisco begins Saturday, August 31, 2024, and runs every Saturday afternoon through Saturday, October 12, 2024. Guests and locals can indulge in the elegance of Broadway’s Wicked-Themed Afternoon Tea in the Laurel Court. Dine under the dramatically domed ceiling with sweet and savory delights - pricing from $145.00 per person. Reservations via OpenTable or contact The Fairmont directly at 415- 772-5000.



Discover the magic of Broadway at Fairmont San Francisco with the enchanting WICKED suite. Defy gravity with this one-of-a-kind suite transforms your stay into a Behind the Green curtain adventure, echoing the charm and wonder of the musical. Just blocks from San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre, the Fairmont San Francisco Wicked suite offers an immersive experience with the lives of green-skinned, ostracized Elphaba and blonde, popular Glinda as they go from enemies to friends. WICKED-inspired décor, from costume relics to green bath bombs, creating a wickedly-fun oasis amidst the urban landscape of America’s favorite city. Bon vivants will swoon over the themed welcome amenity, an Elphaba Matcha Tiramisu, prepared with Matcha Mascarpone Cream, Galinda Raspberry Powder and presented with an accompanying Witches Brew — Pink Lemonade, Dew of the Sea.



Comments