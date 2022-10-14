VIDEO: First Look at Wise Children's WUTHERING HEIGHTS at Berkeley Rep

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has released production footage for the West Coast premiere of Emma Rice's critically acclaimed Wuthering Heights, a reimagined version of Emily Brontë's gothic masterpiece with live music, dance, passion, hope, and a dash of impish irreverence, creating an intoxicating revenge tragedy for today.

Check out the clips below!

Wuthering Heights will perform at Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre (2015 Addison St., Berkeley) beginning Friday, November 18 and continuing through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Press night will be held on Tuesday, November 22. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org/shows/wuthering-heights/ or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue-Sun, noon-7 p.m.).

Rescued from the Liverpool docks as a child, Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws and taken to live at Wuthering Heights. He finds a kindred spirit in Catherine Earnshaw and a fierce love ignites. When forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed. Returning to Berkeley Rep with her new company, Wise Children, acclaimed director Emma Rice (The Wild Bride, Tristan & Yseult, Romantics Anonymous) unleashes her latest wildly imaginative and uniquely theatrical experience on the Bay Area. Wuthering Heights is a National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic, and York Theatre Royal co-production in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre.



The cast of Wuthering Heights includes (in alphabetical order) Sam Archer (Lockwood/Edgar Linton/The Moors), Leah Brotherhead (Catherine), Georgia Bruce (Isabella Linton/Little Linton/The Moors), Ricardo Castro (John/The Moors), Katy Ellis (Zillah/The Moor), Lloyd Gorman (Mr. Earnshaw/Dr. Kenneth/The Moors), TJ Holmes (Robert/The Moors), Jordan Laviniere (The Leader of The Yorkshire Moors), Tama Phethean (Hindley Earnshaw/Haareton Earnshaw/The Moors), Eleanor Sutton (Frances Earnshaw/Catherine Linton/The Moors), and Liam Tamne (Heathcliff). The Wuthering Heights band includes Sid Goldsmith, Pat Moran, and Jeevan Singh, with TJ Holmes.



Adapted and directed by Emma Rice, the creative team of Wuthering Heights includes Ian Ross (Composer), Etta Murfitt (Choreography), Vicki Mortimer (Scenic and Costume Design), Jai Morjaria (Lighting Design), Simon Baker (Sound and Video Design), John Leader (Puppetry), and Pat Moran (Music Director).