Transcendence Theatre Company BROADWAY IN SONOMA Boosts Local Economy

Transcendence Theatre Company has announced that its 2024 summer season, Broadway in Sonoma, is making a significant economic impact on the Sonoma Valley region in its new location at the Field of Dreams.

This season of outdoor musical performances began June 20 and runs through September 22, 2024, marking a new chapter for Transcendence Theatre Company, with its venue being steps away from Sonoma Plaza. To deepen its commitment to the community, Transcendence shared that today, it has made even more tickets accessible this summer, through the expansion of the Transcendence for All initiative.

Through the initiative, Transcendence has lowered ticket prices, so that visitors and locals can now find tickets for as low as $25, and families can access $5 youth tickets on Sundays.

"This summer at Fazio Field has allowed Transcendence to continue our tradition of presenting world-class performances while strengthening our ties with the heart of Sonoma, enriching both our audiences and the local economy," said Brad Surosky, executive director of Transcendence Theatre Company.

“We are excited to announce today that we are expanding our commitment to the community, to ensure even more visitors and locals can experience the joy of musical theater. Now, with 40% of our tickets below $50, we hope to help more people discover a love of the arts, while also encouraging audiences to patronize Sonoma businesses before a show.”

Transcendence gathered data from its audiences at opening weekend in June through a live and post-show survey, finding that its audiences contributed to a notable boost in local business activity.

Nearly half (47%) of attendees dined at local restaurants

21% also reported visiting a winery or tasting room

One out of five shopped at a local store

While one-third of audiences were from Sonoma Valley, most came from outside the area, including the greater Bay Area and states such as Illinois, Florida, New York, and Washington. City of Sonoma Mayor John Gurney expressed, "Transcendence Theatre Company's presence aligns perfectly with our city's commitment to cultural vibrancy and economic development. Their consistent support of our community over the past decade has been invaluable, and we're thrilled to see how they continue to innovate and engage with Sonoma residents and visitors alike." As part of its commitment to the community, Transcendence will raise funds and awareness for Pets Lifeline, Face to Face, and Positive Images at upcoming performances.

At the Pets Lifeline Night, on July 25, Transcendence's Broadway in Sonoma partner, the girl & the fig, will generously donate 15% of all ticket sales for the Don't Stop Us Now performance to Pets Lifeline, an animal shelter based in Sonoma that protects and improves the lives of cats and dogs in need.

During the run of Dancing in the Street, Transcendence is partnering with Positive Images, an LGBTQIA+ community center that provides mental health support, advocacy, and education.

For Pride Night on Saturday, August 17, Transcendence will partner with Face to Face, a nonprofit organization that supports the health and well-being of people living with HIV/AIDS in Sonoma County.

"Join us for an incredible evening under the stars on July 25th as we proudly support two amazing local non-profits: Pet's Lifeline and Transcendence Theatre Company. We are thrilled to sponsor TTC's show and match 15% of the night's proceeds, which will go towards Pet's Lifeline's vital work,” said John Toulze of the girl & the fig. “Make sure to come hungry and enjoy the fantastic restaurants in and around the plaza. Together, we can ensure that Sonoma remains a vibrant and supportive community for local businesses, art, and nonprofits.”

Additionally, every Sunday performance at Broadway in Sonoma is Family Night when youth tickets are available for $5 with the purchase of a full-price adult ticket. This season, a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to help upkeep the fields and support youth sports and recreation at the Field of Dreams. "El Dorado Hotel and Kitchen is thrilled to have Transcendence Theatre here in Sonoma Valley and deeply value our partnership. It's been a pleasure to support their patrons with dining at EDK and our newly reopened Cantina," adds Lila Sommier of El Dorado Hotel and Kitchen.

With three more spectacular weekends of Broadway musical revues set against the backdrop of Sonoma's Field of Dreams in Fazio Field, audiences will find an array of musical styles, featuring performances by Broadway veterans from hit shows such as Hamilton, Wicked, and Les Misérables. Individual tickets range in price from $25 to $185. Tickets are available online at BestNightEver.org, or by calling the box office at 877-424-1414 Ext. 1.

About Transcendence Theatre Company:

Transcendence Theatre Company is California Wine Country's premiere entertainment experience, thirteen years and counting. Presenting a season of original outdoor musical revues under the stars, an indoor holiday show every winter, and more, our mission is to create extraordinary evenings featuring the best talents from Broadway and beyond. From its primary home within the majestic open-air ruins of the historic winery in Jack London State Historic Park to other remarkable and stunning settings throughout Wine Country and the community, Transcendence Theatre Company is dedicated to providing the joys and benefits of musical theater to all through one of a kind performances, community engagements, and arts education programs. Through its Transcendence For All initiatives, the company partners with local nonprofits to make the arts accessible to youth, seniors, people with disabilities, and more. Transcendence offers free performances and workshops, as well as accessibility features at its productions. BestNightEver.org

For 10 years, Transcendence Theatre Company (Transcendence) held its summer season at Jack London State Historic Park. However, ongoing compliance with the litigation settlement between the California State Park Ranger Association and the State of California Park Department over the environmental review process and permitting has kept Transcendence out of the park for both the 2023 and 2024 summer seasons..

