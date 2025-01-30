Town Hall Theatre To Host Announcement Party for 81st Main Stage And Youth Seasons

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Town Hall Theatre invites community to celebrate with us at its Season Announcement Party on March 1, 2025, 2:00 PM to 4 PM at our esteemed venue. The company will announce its highly anticipated 81st season with a lineup that delves into the heart of humanity: "Threads That Bind Us". The season will explore how unexpected circumstances and human vulnerability weave us together in profound ways.

Come mingle with friends, listen to cool tunes from Front Porch Presents, and enjoy light bites and no-host bar at 2:00pm. Then at 3:00pm join us upstairs whereCome mingle with friends, listen to cool tunes from Front Porch Presents, and enjoy light bites and no-host bar Artistic Director Richard Perez and Education Director Erika March unveil the exciting and engaging selections for the 81st Main Stage and Youth Stage Seasons. This free program will feature sneak peeks at scenes from our upcoming Main Stage season's plays, information about how to participate in the Youth Stage Season From captivating tales of unlikely romance to gripping narratives of human courage, our 81st season promises to inspire, entertain, and resonate with audiences of all ages.

Richard Perez, Artistic Director says, "Last year, the theatre was buzzing with excitement as our patrons got a first look at the incredible season ahead. The joy, the anticipation, the shared love of storytelling—it was electric! This year, we're bringing that same energy back for our Second Annual Season Announcement Party, where we'll reveal a lineup of wonderful plays that will inspire, challenge, and connect us. Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and a sneak peek at the magic to come!"

Admission to the Season Announcement Party is free, but reservations are required to secure your spot at this highly anticipated event. To reserve your place and be part of the excitement, please RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc2TewgDxWT5N9cwQRTho3zfRzJYLgpNu-OFNq_pf3cMDpCcQ/viewform or contact us at boxoffice@townhalltheatre.com

ABOUT TOWN HALL THEATRE

As proud stewards of Contra Costa County's oldest theatre company and a beloved Lafayette landmark, we are a vibrant home for the performing arts. We are dedicated to radical hospitality and building space for artists, audiences, and students to create lasting impact on our community through empathy and connection.

Comments