TodayTix Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale For THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS

TodayTix, the digital gateway to arts and cultural experiences, announces the exclusive pre-sale for the highly anticipated Bay Area premiere of "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs" at the San Francisco Opera, with tickets starting at $26. This pre-sale runs now through October 31.

With "one device," Steve Jobs indisputably changed our world. Yet as he tried to make the world more connected, he struggled to truly connect with the people in his own life - his friends, business partners and family. Behind all the disruption and the drive for perfection, what did it all mean? Reflecting the nexus of Silicon Valley innovation, San Francisco Opera launches the Bay Area premiere of "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs" by composer Mason Bates and librettist Mark Campbell. A co-commission between San Francisco Opera, the Santa Fe Opera and Seattle Opera with support from Cal Performances and co-produced with Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, the electro-acoustic, one-act work explores the iconoclastic visionary in a fascinating interpretation of his life. The production runs June 20-July 3, 2020. https://www.todaytix.com/x/sf-bay-area/shows/19208-the-revolution-of-steve-jobs

