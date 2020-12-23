Theatre Bay Area Adds Two Local Theatremakers To Board Of Directors

Theatre Bay Area (TBA), the San Francisco Bay Area's theatre arts service organization, voted two new members onto its board of directors-Brenda Wong Aoki and Dawn Monique Williams. Both Aoki and Williams are originally from the Bay Area and are recognized nationally for their respective work.

Brad Erickson, TBA Executive Director, stated, "I am delighted to bring two great artists and leaders onto Theatre Bay Area's board of directors. Brenda Wong Aoki has a storied legacy of creating ground-breaking performance to powerfully tell stories too often marginalized in our society, and Dawn Monique Williams is nationally renowned as a director and theatre leader. We are honored to welcome them to our board."

Current board president Debbie Chinn added, "Having board members who are also a part of the community we serve helps TBA provide our community with the support and services that are the most needed and impactful. The TBA board is honored to have Brenda and Dawn join us at this critical time."

Brenda Wong Aoki is a multi-disciplinary storyteller, anthologized playwright, producer, artistic director, and performer. A multiple award-winner for her work, in 2013, she received the Inspirational Leadership in the Performing Arts award from San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

Dawn Monique Williams is the current associate artistic director at Aurora Theatre Company in Berkeley. An accomplished director and choreographer, she has worked at theatres across the United States.

Theatre Bay Area's current board roster is:

Officers of Theatre Bay Area's board, elected to one-year terms, are:

Debbie Chinn, President; Managing Director, Anna Deavere Smith Projects

Andy Chan Donald, Vice President; Associate Artistic Director, American Conservatory Theater

S. Shafer Mazow, Treasurer; Executive Director at Z Space

Richard Merrill, Secretary; Associate Partner of Strategic Advisory Services, Elire

Additional board members:

Dale Albright, Deputy Director, Theatre Bay Area

Brenda Wong Aoki, Playwright/performer/storyteller; Co-Founder & Artistic Director, First Voice

Gina Baleria, Assistant Professor, Department of Communication & Media Studies, Sonoma State University; Host, News in Context Podcast

Brad Erickson, Executive Director, Theatre Bay Area

Armando Fox, Musician, computer science professor, theater maker and arts advocate and technologist

Margo Hall, Artistic Director, Lorraine Hansberry Theatre; Actor/director/educator, UC Berkeley, ChabotCollege

Kevin Kosik, Executive Director, Book Club of California

John Maull, Product Marketing Lead, Square

Janice E. Sager, Nonprofit Financial and Business Management Consultant

Todd Stein, VP of Digital Marketing, PeytonDigital

Anne W. Smith, Arts Management Consultant and Educator

Dawn Monique Williams, Director/Choreographer; Associate Artistic Director, Aurora Theatre Company

Anne Younan, General Manager, City Lights Theater Company of San Jose