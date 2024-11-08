The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight Comes to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After mesmerizing audiences across Europe and the UK, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight will return to the USA once again. Prepare for a 90-minute spectacle that infuses iconic Rock & Metal anthems with a hauntingly beautiful energy. In ethereal candlelit settings, this band of 14 classical musicians unleash effortlessly enchanting melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion.

Witness the unexpected union of Classical music and Metal. Performing the music of iconic bands including: Metallica, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Rage Against The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin' Park, SOAD, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries & MORE!



The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight will perform live at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre for one performance only on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Tickets ($76–126) go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. PT. at broadwaysf.com. For first access to Presale Tickets, sign up for exclusive access at www.rock-orchestra-presale.com/.

