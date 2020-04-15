The Marsh Launches Broadcast Platform, MARSHSTREAM

The Marsh San Francisco, the city's breeding ground for new performance, has launched a new MarshStream Broadcast Platform, offering a variety of programming starting at 7:30pm nightly to theater-goers sheltered-in-place, available via TheMarsh.org.

Its initial offerings were met with immediate success: 711 viewers tuned in (100 participating in a Zoom room, the rest following on YouTube live) to watch a live talkback with comedian/performer/playwright Don Reed and Marsh founder/artistic director Stephanie Weisman on April 9. The following night, over 637 viewers tuned in to watch a streaming of Josh Kornbluth's hit solo show "Red Diaper Baby," with 486 staying online to join in or view the post-event Q&A with performer/writer Kornbluth. The Marsh has also created the MarshStream Studio Waiting Room to simulate the feeling of waiting in the lobby until a theater opens. Available 30 minutes prior to each performance/event for Marsh members, and 15 minutes prior to the general public, the Waiting Room can be joined via Zoom Room where guests can mix and mingle, or viewed on YouTube live, with additional entertainment such as unique content, live music, and even prizes.

MarshStream programming varies by night, with offerings including Monday Night MarshStream (short performances by a variety of artists), Wild Card Tuesdays (everything from book/writer discussions, sing alongs, Tell It On Tuesday, storytelling), Wednesday Solo Arts Heal (offering stories of Health, Advocacy, and Inspiration), Stephanie's MarshStream on Thursday nights (interview, bantering, Q&A, and performance excerpts with Marsh favorites), plus Game Nights hosted by a performer, live full-length performance readings, archived performance streams, performance development classes, and the roll out of a noon series, including a fitness/singing class. Content is being offered via Zoom, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iTunes. For weekly event schedules, additional information, and links, visit www.themarsh.org.

Said The Marsh founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman, "The Marsh San Francisco and The Marsh Berkeley each have two stages, which seat from 80 to 130 people per performance. And while nothing replaces the thrill of live theater, we are happy to find that these virtual showings are bringing our shows to a wider range of audience. MarshStream has been met with such enthusiasm and generosity. We are so happy we can support our community. And it's amazing how things can happen so quickly during this time with performers and people available. It's been a wonderful light in this catastrophic time."

MarshStream viewers are asked to contribute whatever they can afford. Donations can be made via a virtual "tip jar" on the website, with funds going to support and sustain The Marsh and performers. "As a nonprofit theater, The Marsh survives and thrives from the support of its community," said The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman, "Until it is once again safe to gather, we are happy to see our community gather online, where The Marsh will continue to provide a home for artists developing new works, and for audiences seeking bold theater, as well as a place to join together, converse, play games, and celebrate our vibrant arts."

The Marsh has also launched Marsh Youth Theater (MYT) MarshStream, classes offered at 4:00pm daily taught by MYT instructors. From Creative Dramatics to Storytelling, Dancing, and more, class types, instructors, and age levels vary for each class. For weekly class schedules and additional information, please visit themarsh.org/mytmarshstream.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You