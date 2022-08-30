The Marsh Berkeley to Present THE MARK OF THE MINOTAUR, Written and Performed by Sharon Eberhardt, in November

The Marsh Berkeley will take audiences on an adventure featuring archeologists unearthing mysterious tablets that may solve ancient puzzles with Sharon Eberhardt's The Mark of Minotaur. At question is whether the tablets contain secrets of the legendary Labyrinth, its fearsome Minotaur, and of Ariadne, who helped the hero Theseus kill the beast. Set in the 1940s, The Mark of the Minotaur focuses on a working-class woman in New York and a rich male architect in London who both made history unlocking the mysterious inscriptions. Time has shown that versions of that history differ, with this solo work offering a fascinating exploration of how much a woman in that era might accomplish, whether she would ever get the credit she is due - or if she even wants it. Full of twists and turns, this work about deciphering ancient languages and messed-up mythology ponders whether the past does have anything to teach.

The Mark of the Minotaur will be presented November 5-December 10, 2022 (press opening: November 19) with performances at 7:30pm Saturdays at The Marsh San Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley. For information or to order tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved), the public may visit www.themarsh.org.

Eberhardt recently performed The Mark of the Minotaur at the 2022 Destination Fringe Festival, where the Edmonton Journal applauded her performance, noting that Eberhardt "parallels a fascinating story of academic accomplishment and credit with Greek myth, infusing it with enthusiasm, nuance, and empathy." This work was last seen at The Marsh in June 2021, when Eberhardt brought it to MarshStream, The Marsh's digital platform.

Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, Sharon Eberhardt is a writer and solo performer who is currently based in Berkeley. Her solo performances, Crazy Famous and Savage Arts, were both performed at The Marsh and at Fringe festivals, while her award-winning plays for other actors have been performed in New York and across the US and Canada. Eberhardt is working on a nonfiction book for kids about Million Dollar Math Problems - the seven math mysteries that each have $1,000,000 prizes. She has an MFA in Playwriting from Columbia University and is an active member of Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI). A familiar face to The Marsh, Eberhardt is the current Director of the MarshStream International Solo Fest and formerly curated the Marsh Rising program of new works.

The Marsh is known as "a breeding ground for new performance." It was launched in 1989 by Founder and Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman, and pre-COVID hosted more than 600 performances of 175 shows across the company's two venues in San Francisco and Berkeley. Since its launch in April 2020, the theatre's digital platform MarshStream has garnered more than 100,000 viewers. Notable MarshStream moments include the debuts of MarshStream International Solo Fests 1 and 2, The Marsh's first-ever digital festivals, and the U.S. premiere of The Invisible Line, a new documentary about one of the world's most famous social experiments gone wrong. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic MarshStream has hosted over 700 LIVE streams, providing some 300 performers a platform to continue developing and producing art. The Marsh will continue to offer digital content on MarshStream, as well as in- person performances.