Aug. 29, 2022  

The Lark Theater to Present GREAT BROADWAY SING-ALONG in September

For one magical night, Larkspur will transform into the city that never sleeps as we bring you the dazzle and technicolor dreams of the Broadway stage! Featuring four outstanding Broadway singers to lead you through the Best of Broadway - from Oklahoma! to Jersey Boys - and all the great music in-between!

Sing out Louise! It's your time to shine! Follow the lyrics in your souvenir program to make our own Broadway Chorus!

** Includes "New York Deli Dessert" Reception **


In true New York fashion, the "after-theater crowd" will be treated to a delectable New York Deli Dessert Reception! Enjoy our Wine and Coffee Bar with tempting selections of deli sweet treats - rugelach, lemon and chocolate mousse tarts, cookies, biscottis, and of course, homemade New York-style Cheesecake!

September 24 at 7:30pm

GENERAL ADMISSION $40 https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193696®id=18&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Flarktheater.net%2Fmovie-category%2Fspecial-events%2Fbroadwaysingalong%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





