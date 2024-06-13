The Actors' Reading Collective Will Host Summer Reading Series Outside the Box

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Actors’ Reading Collective, in residence at Marin Shakespeare Company, will present a summer reading series of Shakespeare-themed contemporary plays.

The series begins with Into the Breeches! (July 1, 2024) set during World War II when a local theater company casts a non-traditional production of Shakespeare’s Henry V. Marin-based actor David Sinaiko directs award-winning playwright George Brant’s delightful and heartfelt gem of a play. Second in the series is a sequel to Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Penned by San Francisco native Betty Shamieh and directed by Amy Kossow, Malvolio (July 21, 2024) is an irreverent comedy that explores the difference between revenge and redemption. The third play of the summer brings the delicious, eloquent and racy Compleat Female Stage Beauty, (August 12, 2024). Set in the 17th century, this provocative play explores what happens when gender barriers are broken and women finally take the stage. Luisa Sermol directs award-winning Jeffrey Hatcher’s scandalous play. The summer reading series concludes with Susan Ferrara’s Buzz, (August 26, 2024) the story of “the brilliant, brief candle that was U.K. theater director Mary Ann “Buzz” Goodbody — the first woman to direct at Royal Shakespeare Company.” Directed by Marcia Pizzo, a favorite of the Marin Shakespeare stage.

Each play features an all-star cast of Bay Area and national favorites.

Into the Breeches: Ron Chapman, Sheila Devitt, Amy Kossow, Olivia Hoffman, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Timothy Roy Redmond, Stacy Ross, Luisa Sermol, David Sinaiko.

Malvolio: Mary Baird, John Balma, Anne Hallinan, Bezachin Jifar, Danielle Levin, Gwen Loeb, Tanya Marie, Brady Morales Woolery, Phoebe Moyer, Nick Musleh, Louie Parnell, Phil Wong.

Compleat Female Stage Beauty: Michael Barrett Austin, Aldo Billingslea, James Carpenter, Ron Chapman, Catherine Luedtke, Lisa Morse, Carrie Paff, Robert Parsons, Marcia Pizzo, Timothy Roy Redmond, Mia Tagano, Emilie Talbot, Ansley Valentine, Michael Ray Wisely.

Buzz: Aldo Billingslea, Anthony Fusco, Dan Hiatt, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Joseph O’Malley, Robert Parsons, Timothy Roy Redmond, Luisa Sermol, Liz Sklar, Jomar Tagatac.

The Actors’ Reading Collective’s (ARC) mission is to share the artistic, spiritual, and emotional passion uniquely inherent to theater and storytelling.

When the Pandemic began in 2020 and theaters shuttered around the world, artists lost voices, identities, and jobs overnight with no hope of potential stage work for the foreseeable future. ARC was born out of a reaction to that sudden silencing and mutual need to tell stories through our mutual love of words, of theater and our need to gather and celebrate. As the world has gradually reopened, ARC moves out of its Zoom box origins and once again onto the stage. The unique format of staged readings allows ARC to present large-cast ensembles, which has become increasingly rare on American stages. ARC aims to distill performances down to the simplest, purest form of theater: the playwright's words, to create a singular, immediate, and visceral experience. In the deft hands of ARC actors, who hail from across the country, these stories have blossomed to life in unexpected ways, and have captivated audiences with their beauty and simplicity.

