Terror Vault to Present FATAL ABDUCTION at the San Francisco Mint

Terror Vault will present Fatal Abduction, a brand-new, fully immersive haunted experience opening at The San Francisco Mint. Performances will take place Wednesday–Sunday evenings beginning Friday, October 4 and continuing through Sunday, November 3. Patrons must be 18+ with valid I.D. to visit.



Thrill seekers are invited to experience the ultimate thrill with Fatal Abduction, a combination of theater, 4D effects, and haunted mazes. Are you the chosen one to save humanity from an unspeakable horror? Join the fight to save our planet from peril! Time is running out, and "they" are taking no prisoners. The stakes are too high to give up now.



Said Terror Vault co-founder Joshua Grannell (aka Peaches Christ): "After the massive success of last year's show, The Initiation, where we leaned into our obsession with real-life cults, we decided to dive into another universe we're currently completely obsessed with, which is the existence of aliens and their impending revelation here on Earth. As with all of our shows, the audience itself is a character in the immersive horror we are creating and this time they're on a mission that involves time travel. It's intense!"



"Terror Vault was honored with the Board of Directors Award at the 2024 Haunted Attraction Association Awards, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our cast and crew," adds Terror Vault co-founder David Flower. “We are thrilled to return to the San Francisco Mint with this brand-new production that is more terrifying and immersive than ever, guaranteed to deliver unforgettable scares and heart-pounding excitement.”



Fatal Abduction will accommodate groups of up to 10 at a time, with time slots available every 15 minutes. Tickets for Fatal Abduction range in price from $60–$85 (based on performance day/time) and are available now by visiting terrorvault.com. VIP Experience are available for an additional $45/ticket.



Each night, amateur wrestler and alien abductee survivor, Justin Cooter, hosts a horrific hootenanny VIP Experience at his saloon and roadhouse, with special performances, line-dancing, arm wrasslin', and more! VIP guests are invited to come party in this exclusive barroom and hang out with Justin Cooter and some of his cousins. You'll also have access to Justin’s Roadhouse Gift Shop with all sorts of outer-space collectibles for sale. In addition to the Saloon, you get to tour the Creepy Collectible Museum full of Alien Photo & Video opportunities. These elaborate installations are created by some of the Bay Area's best artists.



VIP upgrades include:

Admission to Fatal Abduction at guests’ chosen showtime

Unlimited access to Fang Bang Bar

Complimentary glow necklace to opt-in for interactivity.

An oversized Justin Cooter Roadhouse Button that grants you access to areas that are off-limits to the general public.

Access to Justin Cooter's Roadhouse Bar and a complimentary Cooter Shooter (shot) at the bar.

Access to the Creepy Collectibles Museum, which includes exhibits and photo opportunities created by Bay Area artists.

Guests are invited to start and end their haunted adventure at Fang Bang—an 80’s New Wave/goth vampire-themed pop-up bar located in the vault of the San Francisco Mint—where they can partake in Halloween-themed cocktails and tasty, bloody bites. Fang Bang will be open to the public with no cover during show operating hours. A ticket to Fatal Abduction is not required to visit Fang Bang or CreepShop, a pop-up retail shop co-produced by Kreepsville666.



For more information on Fatal Abduction, visit terrorvault.com.

