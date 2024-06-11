THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to San Francisco Playhouse in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Francisco Playhouse will kick off its 2024-25 season with the Olivier Award-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong. This fast-paced farce full of slapstick silliness and inventive theatricality finds the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society on opening night of its newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor.

As the incompetent theatre troupe attempts to stage this 1920s murder mystery, their production devolves into madcap mayhem. Lost props, forgotten lines, and poorly constructed scenery conspire against the clumsy cast, who fight for the show to go on and to survive until the final curtain call. Written by London’s Mischief Theatre co-founders Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong has performed for almost a decade in the West End, winning the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy before transferring to Broadway.

San Francisco Playhouse Producing Director and co-founder Susi Damilano, who has staged silly spoofs at the Playhouse including Noises Off, Clue, and most recently The 39 Steps helms this hilarious whodunit.

Previews run Saturday, September 21 – Thursday, September 25, 2024, ahead of an opening on Friday, September 27, 2024. Performances run through Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Single tickets ($30-$125) for The Play That Goes Wrong and 2024-25 Season subscriptions are currently available. For tickets and more information, the public may visit https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2024-2025-season/the-play-that-goes-wrong/ or call the box office at 415-677-9596.





