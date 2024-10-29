News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE NANNY LIVE Announced At SF OASIS This November

Oasis Arts will presents The Nanny LIVE!, running November 7-30, 2024.

By: Oct. 29, 2024
THE NANNY LIVE Announced At SF OASIS This November Image
Oasis has a long history of iconic drag parodies of beloved shows like Sex and the  City, Friends, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Star Trek, Fresh Prince, and now, for the first  time ever, The Nanny! 

When she appears on the doorstep of wealthy widower Maxwell Sheffield's posh New  York home, cosmetics saleswoman Fran Fine unexpectedly gets a job as the nanny for  the Broadway producer's three children. Get to know the whole family along with acid tongued arch nemesis C.C. Babcock, Niles the sassy Butler, Fran's meddling mother  Sylvia, and more in this hilarious send up of the hit 90s sitcom. 

Featuring Evian, Jota Mercury, Mudd The Two-Spirit, Edie Eve, Polly Amber Ross,  Marine Lay'Her, Cal Cadian, Loma Prietta, Vanilla Meringue & more! 

Directed and Adapted by Michael Phillis. Stage Management by Taylor Oliva. Light  Design by Nic Candito. Costumes by Paige Turner. Wigs by Laundra Tyme and Loma  Prietta. 




