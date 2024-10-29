THE NANNY LIVE Announced At SF OASIS This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oasis Arts will presents The Nanny LIVE!, running November 7-30, 2024.

Oasis has a long history of iconic drag parodies of beloved shows like Sex and the City, Friends, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Star Trek, Fresh Prince, and now, for the first time ever, The Nanny!

When she appears on the doorstep of wealthy widower Maxwell Sheffield's posh New York home, cosmetics saleswoman Fran Fine unexpectedly gets a job as the nanny for the Broadway producer's three children. Get to know the whole family along with acid tongued arch nemesis C.C. Babcock, Niles the sassy Butler, Fran's meddling mother Sylvia, and more in this hilarious send up of the hit 90s sitcom.

Featuring Evian, Jota Mercury, Mudd The Two-Spirit, Edie Eve, Polly Amber Ross, Marine Lay'Her, Cal Cadian, Loma Prietta, Vanilla Meringue & more!

Directed and Adapted by Michael Phillis. Stage Management by Taylor Oliva. Light Design by Nic Candito. Costumes by Paige Turner. Wigs by Laundra Tyme and Loma Prietta.

