THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL to Return to S.F.'s Curran Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Life and Music of George Michael —the concert-style show that chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans—will return to San Francisco’s Curran Theatre for one performance only on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound with concert style staging and lighting while audiences listen to early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career.

Tickets for The Life and Music of George Michael are available starting on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at www.broadwaysf.com.

The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more.

Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80’s. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure,” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards. George will be inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame in November 2023.



For more information including on sale dates, a tour schedule and tickets visit www.TheLifeandMusicofGM.com.

Comments