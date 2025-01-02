THE FIREBIRD SUITE to be Presented at Symphony San Jose in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With music as enchanting and lavishly colorful as the title character, The Firebird is the perfect way to celebrate the new year. This suite comes from the 1910 ballet that launched Stravinsky’s international career. Opening the program is Sibelius’ most-famous composition, Finlandia, evoking the struggles of his native homeland with equal parts ominousness, pride, and festivity. Brahms’ Variations on a Theme by Haydn is one of the famed Romantic composer’s most popular works. Argentinian conductor Carlos Vieu brings Sonia Possetti’s spirited Bullanguera from his homeland to complete this program.



The performances will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30pm and Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 2:30pm at The California Theatre. Convenient, inexpensive parking is available at a city-owned garage one-and-a-half blocks from the theater at San Carlos Street with entrances on Second and Third streets.

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $24 to $121.50 (Ticket prices include $2.50 City Fee and Order Fee of $4.00.)

Special Youth Ticket price: A ticket for concert goers, age 17 and under, can be discounted up to 50% when purchased along with a full-price ticket.

TICKETS: Phone: 408.286.2600

Website:

