THE BREAK UP! A LATINA QUEER TORCH SONG Comes To Brava Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brava Theater will present The Break Up! A Latina Queer Torch Song, the acclaimed solo show that recently won Best Multi-Character Show at The Marsh Theater's In Front of Your Eyes Festival in August 2024.

In this limited-run production, audiences will experience an unforgettable journey of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery through the eyes of a Latina queer protagonist, sharing deeply personal yet universal stories that resonate with humor and healing. The show will run from December 6] through December 15.

In The Break Up!, audiences follow the raw, reflective, and often humorous exploration of love lost and lessons learned. With a unique, multi-character performance, Tina D' Elia brings to life various voices and perspectives, painting a vivid picture of connection, identity, and resilience.

"We're honored to bring The Break Up! to Brava Theater," said Mary Guzmán. "The show celebrates the strength found in vulnerability and the beauty in our most challenging moments. We hope it speaks to everyone who's had to rediscover themselves and celebrates the strength that lies within."

Brava Theater is renowned for producing bold, boundary-pushing works that amplify underrepresented voices. This award-winning show is poised to make a powerful impact, with Tina D' Elia and Mary Guzmán at the helm of this heartfelt production.

Running December 6 - 15, 2024 at Brava Theater, 2781 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110. Available at brava.org. Pricing: $15-20 sliding scale, no one turned away for lack of funds.

About Brava Theater Center

Brava Theater is dedicated to producing and presenting bold works that push boundaries and amplify the voices of women, LGBTQ+, and people of color. Founded in San Francisco's Mission District, Brava Theater has a longstanding commitment to fostering community dialogue and making a powerful impact through performing arts.

Comments