THE ART OF BANKSY Exhibition Brings 80 Original Works To San Francisco

The Art of Banksy, the largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world, announced that it will open this November in San Francisco.

Hosted in a yet-to-be-disclosed location, The Art of Banksy will feature over 80 original works from private collectors across the globe, offering a rare opportunity to view authenticated and certified Banksy artworks rarely seen by the general public.

Tickets for The Art of Banksy are on-sale now for viewings beginning November 22, 2021. Ticket prices start at $39.99 ($29.99 for children 16 or younger), with VIP, timed, and flexible ticket options available. To purchase, visit banksyexhibit.com or call 844-871-1358.

In true Banksy style, The Art of Banksy is not authorized or curated in collaboration with the artist, but rather sourced from private collections allowing the public to see works that would otherwise stay hidden in private homes or warehouses. The exhibition features many of Banksy's most recognizable images-including "Flower Thrower," "Rude Copper," and "Girl With Balloon"-as well as some of Banksy's lesser-known masterpieces. The canvasses, screen prints, sculptures, one-off, and limited-edition pieces that will be on display date between 1997 and 2008, a period which resulted in Banksy's most distinguishable works.

"We are thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind exhibition to San Francisco," said Corey Ross, President & CEO, Starvox Exhibits. "This will be a rare opportunity to see over 80 of Banksy's original works under one roof. Once the exhibition ends, the artwork will be returned to art collectors around the world, and the chances they will be displayed together again in the future are extremely slim."

Banksy, whose identity is the art world's biggest secret, is an enigmatic artist and world-recognized political activist. His graffiti-influenced stencil technique, often combined with anti-establishment slogans, is immediately recognizable and never fails to generate immediate attention. Banksy's works are seen on city walls, bridges, and streets throughout the world, but The Art of Banksy offers a rare chance to see a multitude of works in one location.

Seen by 750,000 people worldwide, The Art of Banksy has already generated excitement in Melbourne, Amsterdam, Tel Aviv, Auckland, London, and Toronto, and rave reviews from critics all around the world. Harper's Bazaar hailed "this isn't one to miss," Marie Claire proclaimed it "a must see," and TimeOut Toronto described The Art of Banksy as "a welcome reminder of the explosive impact of the artist's works, and of the powerful potential of street art."