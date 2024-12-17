Sweet Sally Band HeadlinIng FRONT PORCH PRESENTS At Town Hall Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Front Porch Music, a Lafayette-based nonprofit, will continue its tradition of bringing amazing local musical talent to Town Hall Theatre in January as part of its quarterly folk music series, Front Porch Music Presents, in partnership with Town Hall Theatre Co. This one-night-only local music revue will showcase the exceptional talents of local acoustic musicians and performers to support the missions of both nonprofits in fostering community music and the performing arts.

Entering its third year, the first show in the 2025 series will take place on Friday, January 10th, at 7:00 pm, featuring lobby entertainment by acclaimed musician Michael Ching before the main event.

Several local acts will be shaking it up on the historic Town Hall stage:

The youthful Sweet Sally Band is fresh from the vibrant California bluegrass scene. The trio is celebrated for its exceptional instrumental prowess, tight vocal harmonies, and inventive arrangements that draw from bluegrass, folk, and jazz. Band members Lucy Khadder, a YoungArts Award-winning multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and songwriter, and Sophia Sparks, the winner of the 2024 RockyGrass Mandolin Contest, started the band as a duo in 2020. They are now joined by Clare O'Grady, whose extensive background in percussion and jazz rounds out their sound on bass. Members of the band have performed at renowned festivals such as DelFest, High Sierra Music Festival, CBA Father's Day Festival, and IBMA's World of Bluegrass.

Mark and Cindy Lemaire are known for their beautifully blended vocals and Mark's riveting guitar-playing style. They perform nationally, from New England to Texas, as well as across California, from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

Jen Courter, vocalist and ukulele player, will be joined on stage by ukulele bassist Ron Geren. Jen is an active member of the ukulele community and leader of the vibrant Lamorinda Ukulele Club. Ron collaborates with various local groups and musicians, and his infectious enthusiasm shines through in his playing. Their performance will also feature the ukulele and vocal talents of Laura Brandt and David Marton.

“We're thrilled to kick off 2025 with such a stellar lineup of local talent,” says Andree Hurst, Executive Director of Front Porch Music. ”This event is a true celebration of the vibrant music and arts community here in Lamorinda.”

Comments