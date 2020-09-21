Stephen Schwartz Speaks With The Choral Project's NO BATON NEEDED Podcast

Tune in Friday, October 2, 2020.

In Episode 4 of The Choral Project's (TCP) No Baton Needed Podcast, TCP's Founder, Artistic Director, and podcast host Daniel Hughes has a conversation with celebrated, award-winning Broadway and film composer, Stephen Schwartz.

In addition to speaking about writing music during the pandemic, Stephen talks about his experience and process composing one of The Choral Project's most treasured songs, "Kéramos;" history and insight into the development of his iconic works Godspell and Wicked; the book he wanted to turn into a musical; and so much more.

The No Baton Needed Podcast is available for streaming via Apple Podcasts, Castbox, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, SoundCloud, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episode 4, featuring Stephen Schwartz, will be released on Friday, October 2, 2020; new episodes are released every first Friday of the month.

DETAILS:

WHO: The Choral Project, the Silicon Valley-based choir, releases episode 4 of its No Baton Needed Podcast, with guest, Stephen Schwartz

WHAT: No Baton Needed Podcast

WHEN: Friday, October 2, 2020

WHERE: Apple Podcasts, Castbox, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, SoundCloud, Spotify, and Stitcher

ABOUT THE CHORAL PROJECT

Celebrating 25 years of musical excellence, The Choral Project has developed an outstanding reputation for performing high-level choral literature. Mercury News has hailed the choir as "a Bay Area jewel," stating that "there is nothing subtle about why this is one of the best choirs you will ever hear." The Choral Project has received numerous awards in celebrated choral festivals, including first place in the Choir's Choice category and second place in the Required Pieces category at the 2007 California International Choral Competition; and second place in the Mixed Choir category at the 58th annual International Eisteddfod in Llangollen, Wales. TCP has also presented sold-out joint concert performances with two of the world's most prestigious ensembles, Canadian Brass and King's Singers. For more information, visit choralproject.org.

