Steinway Society to Present Russian Pianist, Composer Vyacheslav Gryaznov in November

Vyacheslav Gryaznov, Russian concert pianist, arranger and composer, will perform live in concert for Steinway Society - The Bay Area on Saturday, November 16, 2024, 7:30 p.m. at the Visual and Performing Arts Center (at De Anza College) in Cupertino, CA. To meet the needs of a diverse community of patrons, Steinway Society also offers a recorded option to enjoy the concert on-demand for 48 hours.

All works in this concert are performed with orchestral accompaniment by G-Phil, technology developed by the artist. Interviews with Mr. Gryaznov regarding this proprietary technology are available upon request. (See link to G-Phil below under Additional Information about Vyacheslav Gryaznov.)

TICKETS:

Prices listed include all fees.

Single Tickets: $53 to $78

General Admission: $78/$68/$58

Senior & student: $73/$63/$53

Student Rush and Group Discounts available.

Livestream online: $26.75 per household. / All concerts are recorded live and made available for unlimited listens for 48 hours.

Purchase Tickets: https://steinwaysociety.com/tickets

Box Office: 408.300.5635

Email: office@steinwaysociety.com

THE PROGRAM:

Rachmaninoff, Piano Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 1

I. Vivace

II. Andante cantabile

III. Allegro scherzando

Rachmaninoff, Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43

INTERMISSION

Rachmaninoff, Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 18

I. Moderato

II. Adagio sostenuto

III. Allegro scherzando

ABOUT VYACHESLAV GRYAZNOV:

Vyacheslav Gryaznov made his 2016 West Coast debut with Steinway Society, and this is his third return to our stage. Since then, he has gathered acclaim at Berlin Philharmonie and Carnegie Hall, among others, and authored more than 40 concert arrangements. He has gained a reputation as one of the most remarkable young arrangers working today. In 2014, Gryaznov signed a publishing contract with Schott Music, the youngest Russian in their history to do so.

Gryaznov studied at the Moscow State Conservatory for his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees and earned the Yale School of Music's Artist Diploma in 2018.

Artist's Website: https://gryaznoff.com/

Information about G-Phil Virtual Orchestra Assistant: https://g-phil.app/

My name is Vyacheslav Gryaznov, and in this project, I am realizing my version of a "dream" orchestra for practice and performance.

As a concert pianist, I have performed with orchestras many times and even conducted a few, but I personally never felt there were enough rehearsals. This fact led me to attempt to recreate, as realistically and engaging as possible, an orchestral accompaniment track using a sample library mock-up. Or, to put it more precisely, I aimed to create the kind of accompaniment I would want from a real orchestra when performing as a soloist.

ABOUT US

Steinway Society - The Bay Area is a nonprofit organization based in Silicon Valley. Now in its historic 30th season, this dedicated group of musicians, pianists, teachers, and arts lovers promotes excellence in piano performance and music education. Each season, Steinway Society presents a series of classical piano concerts featuring international award-winning pianists, as well as an active school music program. For more information on season subscriptions, individual tickets, the artists, and Steinway Society, go to www.SteinwaySociety.com or contact (408) 300-5635.

