Smuin's Choreography Showcase Unveils Ten World Premieres

Smuin Contemporary Ballet’s Choreography Showcase will continue its tradition of supporting company artists in exploring their creative voices. This opportunity for audiences to experience never-before-seen world premieres by first-time and rising dancemakers was inspired by founder Michael Smuin’s commitment to developing choreographic talent.

The premieres unveiled in the Choreography Showcase range from humorous to heartfelt, featuring a variety of dance styles and musical selections. The ten Smuin artists who will set new works on their fellow dancers include: AL Abraham, Tessa Barbour, Jacopo Calvo, Maggie Carey, Julia Gundzik, Cassidy Isaacson, Marc LaPierre, Shania Rasmussen, Yuri Rogers, and Brennan Wall. Presented at the Smuin Center for Dance, these intimate performances will provide audiences with an invaluable glimpse at the rising choreographic voices within the company.

“Choreography is a honed skill that takes practice, mentorship, and training,” says Smuin Artistic Director Amy Seiwert, who performed in the company’s very first Showcase. “Creating dance requires resources that aren’t always easy to access, such as skilled dancers and a dedicated space. Opportunities are rare in the ballet field but so important in fostering the next generation of creative leaders.”

Performances run February 14 - 23, 2025 at Smuin Center for Dance.

