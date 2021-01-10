Shotgun Players and Oakland Theatre Project Exceed Their Fundraising Goals

Two local theater companies have surpassed their fundraising goals, East Bay Times reports.

Berkeley's Shotgun Players has exceeded their $130,000 goal and are finalizing plans to launch their 30th anniversary season. In addition, The Oakland Theatre Project has exceeded their $50,000 goal by $3,000.

Oakland Theatre Project begins its 2021 season with "Binding Ties: The 16th Street Station", as part of the company's Drive-in Theater project. Performances will run Thursdays through Sundays Jan. 29 through March 7.

"Binding Ties" tells the story of former Southern Pacific Railroad workers while also exploring the economic and cultural forces surrounding the station and the migration of Oakland's black and immigrant communities.

Prices are per vehicle with a limited number of "pay-what-you-can" tickets available. For more information, go to oaklandtheaterproject.org.

