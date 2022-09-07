Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco State School Of Theatre & Dance Presents PARADOX: New Moves Student Choreography Showcase Next Month

Performances are October 20, 21, 22 @ 6pm; October 23 @ 2pm.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Paradox: New Moves Student Choreography Showcase presents the advanced composition/choreography class and their investigation and concepts of the human condition. New Moves guides students in creating original group works, applying the choreographic knowledge acquired throughout the three-part composition/choreography series.

A demonstration of hard work, creativity, and soul-searching, Paradox offers a glimpse into their most private thoughts and most profound convictions. The themes explored include familial dynamics, political response, gratitude to mentors, cultural mosaics, and belonging. Through personified research, the varying themes unite through distinctive and diverse movement vocabulary and compositional structures. This show is the first of three student productions being presented in Fall 2022 by the SFSU School of Theatre & Dance, a season that includes Dealing Dreams, by Jeffrey Lo, and Doubt: A Parable, by John Patrick Shanley.

COVID-19 Policy for attendees: at this time San Francisco State University is not checking for proof of vaccination in order to attend on-campus events. We encourage our community to obtain vaccinations and boosters against COVID-19. Masking is still encouraged (but not required) in indoor spaces including performance spaces. This policy is subject to change. https://together.sfsu.edu/health-and-safety





