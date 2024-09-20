San Francisco State School Of Theatre & Dance Presents Musical Theatre Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Francisco State School of Theatre & Dance will present Musical Theatre Workshop, an exploration of acting through song, as part of their Fall 2024 season. Musical Theatre Workshop will be presented November 13 to November 14 in the Lab Theatre, CA 104.

Musical Theatre Workshop is an exploration of acting through song. The emphasis is on storytelling and the character's journey. This is a presentation of student work with repertoire they have chosen/ It will include a variety of genres including ballads, comedy pieces, and small ensemble numbers.

Potential composers represented in the workshop may include Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Llyod Webber, Lynn Ahrens, Jerry Herman, Richard Adler, Stephen Schwartz, and Ben Pasek and Justin Paul.

When: November 13 and November 14 at 4:00 PM

Where: The Lab Theatre, CA 104, 1600 Holloway Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94132

Ticketing: $5 For General Admission & Students

Advance Ticket link: https://theatredance.sfsu.edu/events

theatredance.sfsu.edu

