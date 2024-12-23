San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Annual Gala This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Francisco Shakespeare Festival's annual Gala and Auction will return on Saturday April 26, 2025 to the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club in the vibrant North Beach neighborhood.

Mark your calendars now for a fun and festive event that will include excellent food and drinks, exciting auction prizes, and a one-hour performance of Romeo and Juliet.

The evening includes an hour-long performance of Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare's classic tale of two star-crossed teenagers who fall in love despite their families' bitter feud. The event will also feature specially selected hosted wines and craft cocktails, tempting Italian entrees and desserts, and an exciting silent auction.

Tickets, tables, and auction bids will be available early in 2025 at sfshakes.org/gala. Contact events@sfshakes.org or 415-558-0888 with any questions.

This annual event raises vital funds to support the Festival's mission to make the words and themes of Shakespeare accessible to everyone, regardless of age, ethnicity, financial status, or level of education. Gala proceeds will ensure the continuation of the Festival's arts and education programs: Free Shakespeare in the Park, Shakespeare's Heartbeat, Shakespeare for All Neighbors, Shakespeare On Tour, and Bay Area Shakespeare Camps.

