News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

San Francisco SPCA Joins 10th Annual 'Clear The Shelters' Campaign

As part of this milestone campaign, the SF SPCA is offering free adoptions for cats and dogs 5 months and older from August 1 to September 15. 

By: Aug. 16, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

 The San Francisco SPCA joins NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48 and NBC Spots Bay Area/California to participate in the 10th annual Clear The Shelters campaign, a nationwide pet adoption and donation initiative led by NBCUniversal Local.

As part of this milestone campaign, the SF SPCA is offering free adoptions for cats and dogs 5 months and older from August 1 to September 15. Two special events will highlight the initiative: a Community Adoption Event on Saturday, August 17 featuring games, prizes, and photo opportunities, and a Finale Adoption Event on Saturday, September 7 with activities for kids, food, and waived adoption fees.

The 2023 Clear The Shelters campaign led to more than 158,000 adoptions – lifting the all-time adoption total past one million – and raised over $575,000. More than 1,400 shelters and rescues representing 49 states and territories, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam – along with 152 NBC and Telemundo stations – participated in last year's campaign Aug. 1 to 30.

For more information about Clear the Shelters events at the SF SPCA, visit sfspca.org. To learn more about the national campaign, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos