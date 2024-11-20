News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

San Francisco Playhouse Presents EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY Northern California Premiere

Jesca Prudencio, who directed the show at The Old Globe, reunites with Green to helm the San Francisco Playhouse production.

Nov. 20, 2024
San Francisco Playhouse Presents EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY Northern California Premiere Image
San Francisco Playhouse will ring in 2025 with the Northern California Premiere of Keiko Green's Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play.

Set in 1999, Japanese American high schooler Ami is trying to fit in with her American peers and she is devastated to discover her family helped create MSG, the supposedly addictive and dangerous ingredient that's gained infamy. When a mysteriously cool new girl arrives at school, Ami vows to find the truth and save the world from MSG. Spiced with anime and 90s pop culture influences, this whimsically wacky time-traveling adventure is a riotous romp through teenage crushes, family legacies, and the magical properties of instant ramen.

Single tickets ($35-$135) for Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play and 2024-25 Season subscriptions are currently available. For tickets and more information, the public may visit o https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2024-2025-season/exotic-deadly-or-the-msg-play/ or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

 




